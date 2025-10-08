HalfTrend Indicator for MT5
- Göstergeler
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Half-Trend Indicator for MetaTrader5
Introduction
The Half-Trend Indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market, which helps you enter your trades through the high, low, moving average and ATR.
Specifications
platform
metatrader5 (MT5)
type
custom technical trading indicator
level
beginner
timeframes
all timeframes from weekly to
trading styles
scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading
markets
forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity
Indicator’s setting
-
Amplitude: number of last high and lows to consider
-
Channel Deviation: a multiplier that calculates distance of points
-
Additional inputs for tester dashboard and alerts and notifications
Indicators Functionality
This indicator works is a miz of ATR and MA which shows down trend in red and up trend in blue.
Benefits
We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)
-
A tester dashboard for the indicator
-
Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)
-
Sending Alert (on chart) or Notifications (to phone) to not lose any opportunity.