HalfTrend Indicator for MT5

Half-Trend Indicator for MetaTrader5

Introduction

The Half-Trend Indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market, which helps you enter your trades through the high, low, moving average and ATR.

Specifications

platform metatrader5 (MT5) type custom technical trading indicator level beginner timeframes all timeframes from weekly to trading styles scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading markets forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity

Indicator’s setting

Amplitude: number of last high and lows to consider

Channel Deviation: a multiplier that calculates distance of points

Additional inputs for tester dashboard and alerts and notifications

Indicators Functionality

This indicator works is a miz of ATR and MA which shows down trend in red and up trend in blue.



Benefits

