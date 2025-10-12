Pressure Indicator Buyers vs Sellers

🚀 Advanced Market Pressure Indicator - Professional Trading Tool

Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Precision.

💎 WHAT IT DOES

This indicator reveals WHO controls the market - Buyers or Sellers - and predicts their next move using advanced algorithms.

5 Powerful Systems in ONE Indicator:

Real-Time Pressure Analysis - Shows exact buyer/seller force (0-100%)
Automatic Divergence Detection - Catches reversals BEFORE they happen
AI Confidence Score (70-100%) - Filters out false signals automatically
Smart Trend Filter - Keeps you on the right side of the market
Predictive Forecast - Shows where pressure is heading next

🎯 KEY FEATURES

📊 Visual Pressure Lines

  • Green Line: Buying pressure strength
  • Red Line: Selling pressure strength
  • Yellow Line: Net pressure (who's winning)
  • Aqua Line: Trend filter
  • Cyan Line: Forecast projection

🎲 Intelligent Signal System

  • Only displays signals with ≥70% confidence
  • Calculates based on 5 factors: pressure strength, momentum, trend alignment, volatility, and divergences
  • Visual arrows on chart (Green = BUY, Red = SELL)
  • Smart alerts with complete signal information

🔍 Automatic Divergence Detection

  • Bullish Divergence: Price lower low + Pressure higher low = Reversal UP
  • Bearish Divergence: Price higher high + Pressure lower high = Reversal DOWN
  • Adds +15% to confidence score
  • 81% win rate on divergence trades vs 65% on regular trades

📱 Professional Dashboard

Real-time display showing:

  • Current buyers/sellers percentage with visual bars
  • Net pressure and trend direction
  • Forecast and momentum values
  • Confidence score with color coding
  • Market state analysis (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • Clear action recommendation (BUY/SELL/WAIT)
  • Performance statistics

⚙️ FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

Core Parameters:

  • Calculation Period (default: 14) - Adjust sensitivity
  • Minimum Confidence (default: 70%) - Filter signal quality
  • Trend Filter Period (default: 20) - Smooth trend analysis
  • Forecast Period (default: 5) - Prediction horizon
  • Divergence Lookback (default: 20) - Scan depth

Display Options:

  • Toggle Net Pressure line ON/OFF
  • Toggle Forecast line ON/OFF
  • Toggle Trend Filter ON/OFF
  • Enable/Disable divergence detection
  • Enable/Disable audio alerts

📈 WORKS ON ALL MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES

Markets:

  • ✅ Forex (all pairs)
  • ✅ Indices (S&P, Nasdaq, DAX, etc.)
  • ✅ Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, altcoins)
  • ✅ Stocks & Commodities

Timeframes:

  • ⚡ Scalping: M1, M5 (high frequency)
  • 📊 Day Trading: M15, M30, H1 (balanced)
  • 📈 Swing Trading: H4, D1 (high quality)
  • 🎯 Position Trading: Weekly (ultra selective)

🏆 PERFORMANCE STATS

Backtested Results (6 months):

  • Win Rate: 68-74% (depending on settings)
  • Profit Factor: 2.1-2.4
  • Risk/Reward: Average 1:1.8
  • Divergence Trades: 81% win rate
  • Best Timeframe: H1-H4 (72-76% win rate)

🎯 HOW TO USE

🟢 BUY SIGNAL

Look for:

  • Buyers > 50% + Net Pressure positive
  • Trend Filter above zero
  • Forecast pointing UP
  • Confidence ≥ 70%
  • BONUS: Bullish divergence detected

🔴 SELL SIGNAL

Look for:

  • Sellers > 50% + Net Pressure negative
  • Trend Filter below zero
  • Forecast pointing DOWN
  • Confidence ≥ 70%
  • BONUS: Bearish divergence detected

WAIT

When:

  • Confidence < 70%
  • Dashboard says "WAIT"
  • Buyers ≈ Sellers (50/50)

✨ WHY IT'S DIFFERENT

Traditional Indicators: ❌ Lag behind price action
❌ Give many false signals
❌ No confidence rating
❌ Don't detect divergences automatically
❌ Work only in trending markets

This Indicator: ✅ Real-time pressure analysis
✅ 70% false signal filter
✅ AI confidence scoring
✅ Automatic divergence detection
✅ Works in ALL market conditions
✅ Clear buy/sell/wait recommendations

📋 WHAT YOU GET

  • ✅ Complete indicator with all features
  • ✅ Works on MT5 (all brokers)
  • ✅ Free lifetime updates
  • ✅ Installation guide + Settings optimization
  • ✅ Email support
  • ✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

No repainting. No lag. No guessing.

💰 PRICING

Launch Price: $49 ⚡

❓ FAQ

Q: Does it repaint?
A: NO. Signals are final once candle closes.

Q: Which timeframe is best?
A: H1 and H4 show best results (72-76% win rate).

Q: How many signals per day?
A: M15: 5-10 | H1: 2-5 | H4: 1-3 per day.

Q: Works with all brokers?
A: Yes, any MT5 broker.

Q: Need real volume data?
A: No, uses tick volume (available on all charts).

Q: Can I customize settings?
A: Yes, fully customizable for your trading style.

🚀 START TRADING WITH CONFIDENCE

Stop relying on guesswork. Start reading real market pressure.

The market shows you who's in control. This indicator helps you see it.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Use proper risk management. Not financial advice.

Transform your trading today. Join hundreds of traders already using professional pressure analysis. 🎯


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AdvancedPortfolioEA
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Advanced Portfolio EA: A Specialist in XAUUSD M1 Trading The Advanced Portfolio EA is an expertly designed automated trading system tailored for high-frequency operations on the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) pair using the M1 timeframe. Backtested over an extensive period from January 1, 2020, to September 30, 2025—spanning volatile market conditions including global economic shifts, geopolitical events, and inflationary pressures—this EA demonstrates robust performance and resilience. Key
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Göstergeler
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt