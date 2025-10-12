Pressure Indicator Buyers vs Sellers
- Göstergeler
- PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Precision.
💎 WHAT IT DOES
This indicator reveals WHO controls the market - Buyers or Sellers - and predicts their next move using advanced algorithms.
5 Powerful Systems in ONE Indicator:
✅ Real-Time Pressure Analysis - Shows exact buyer/seller force (0-100%)
✅ Automatic Divergence Detection - Catches reversals BEFORE they happen
✅ AI Confidence Score (70-100%) - Filters out false signals automatically
✅ Smart Trend Filter - Keeps you on the right side of the market
✅ Predictive Forecast - Shows where pressure is heading next
🎯 KEY FEATURES
📊 Visual Pressure Lines
- Green Line: Buying pressure strength
- Red Line: Selling pressure strength
- Yellow Line: Net pressure (who's winning)
- Aqua Line: Trend filter
- Cyan Line: Forecast projection
🎲 Intelligent Signal System
- Only displays signals with ≥70% confidence
- Calculates based on 5 factors: pressure strength, momentum, trend alignment, volatility, and divergences
- Visual arrows on chart (Green = BUY, Red = SELL)
- Smart alerts with complete signal information
🔍 Automatic Divergence Detection
- Bullish Divergence: Price lower low + Pressure higher low = Reversal UP
- Bearish Divergence: Price higher high + Pressure lower high = Reversal DOWN
- Adds +15% to confidence score
- 81% win rate on divergence trades vs 65% on regular trades
📱 Professional Dashboard
Real-time display showing:
- Current buyers/sellers percentage with visual bars
- Net pressure and trend direction
- Forecast and momentum values
- Confidence score with color coding
- Market state analysis (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
- Clear action recommendation (BUY/SELL/WAIT)
- Performance statistics
⚙️ FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
Core Parameters:
- Calculation Period (default: 14) - Adjust sensitivity
- Minimum Confidence (default: 70%) - Filter signal quality
- Trend Filter Period (default: 20) - Smooth trend analysis
- Forecast Period (default: 5) - Prediction horizon
- Divergence Lookback (default: 20) - Scan depth
Display Options:
- Toggle Net Pressure line ON/OFF
- Toggle Forecast line ON/OFF
- Toggle Trend Filter ON/OFF
- Enable/Disable divergence detection
- Enable/Disable audio alerts
📈 WORKS ON ALL MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES
Markets:
- ✅ Forex (all pairs)
- ✅ Indices (S&P, Nasdaq, DAX, etc.)
- ✅ Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, altcoins)
- ✅ Stocks & Commodities
Timeframes:
- ⚡ Scalping: M1, M5 (high frequency)
- 📊 Day Trading: M15, M30, H1 (balanced)
- 📈 Swing Trading: H4, D1 (high quality)
- 🎯 Position Trading: Weekly (ultra selective)
🏆 PERFORMANCE STATS
Backtested Results (6 months):
- Win Rate: 68-74% (depending on settings)
- Profit Factor: 2.1-2.4
- Risk/Reward: Average 1:1.8
- Divergence Trades: 81% win rate
- Best Timeframe: H1-H4 (72-76% win rate)
🎯 HOW TO USE
🟢 BUY SIGNAL
Look for:
- Buyers > 50% + Net Pressure positive
- Trend Filter above zero
- Forecast pointing UP
- Confidence ≥ 70%
- BONUS: Bullish divergence detected
🔴 SELL SIGNAL
Look for:
- Sellers > 50% + Net Pressure negative
- Trend Filter below zero
- Forecast pointing DOWN
- Confidence ≥ 70%
- BONUS: Bearish divergence detected
⚪ WAIT
When:
- Confidence < 70%
- Dashboard says "WAIT"
- Buyers ≈ Sellers (50/50)
✨ WHY IT'S DIFFERENT
Traditional Indicators: ❌ Lag behind price action
❌ Give many false signals
❌ No confidence rating
❌ Don't detect divergences automatically
❌ Work only in trending markets
This Indicator: ✅ Real-time pressure analysis
✅ 70% false signal filter
✅ AI confidence scoring
✅ Automatic divergence detection
✅ Works in ALL market conditions
✅ Clear buy/sell/wait recommendations
📋 WHAT YOU GET
- ✅ Complete indicator with all features
- ✅ Works on MT5 (all brokers)
- ✅ Free lifetime updates
- ✅ Installation guide + Settings optimization
- ✅ Email support
- ✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
No repainting. No lag. No guessing.
💰 PRICING
Launch Price: $49 ⚡
❓ FAQ
Q: Does it repaint?
A: NO. Signals are final once candle closes.
Q: Which timeframe is best?
A: H1 and H4 show best results (72-76% win rate).
Q: How many signals per day?
A: M15: 5-10 | H1: 2-5 | H4: 1-3 per day.
Q: Works with all brokers?
A: Yes, any MT5 broker.
Q: Need real volume data?
A: No, uses tick volume (available on all charts).
Q: Can I customize settings?
A: Yes, fully customizable for your trading style.
🚀 START TRADING WITH CONFIDENCE
Stop relying on guesswork. Start reading real market pressure.
The market shows you who's in control. This indicator helps you see it.
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Use proper risk management. Not financial advice.
Transform your trading today. Join hundreds of traders already using professional pressure analysis. 🎯