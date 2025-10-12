SimpleTrade UI

sTrade UI is a compact, lightweight alternative for One-Click Trading which built-in MT5 didn't offer.

Designed for traders especially scalpers who want a clean and fast trade execution.

Key features:

Minimal CPU footprint

Docked One-click Right Panel to Perform New Position*



One-click Close at Position's Price*

Ability to Close All Position*

Option to stick Position's PL info to latest candle and able to colorize it

*: Tied to EA's Magic number (EA's Id), set to 0 if want Globally

This is my first created product in this market, support is highly appreciated.

Feel free to DM me if you have something to share.

To all fellow traders out there, good luck and stay profitable!



