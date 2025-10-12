SimpleTrade UI
- Utilità
- Muhammad Sammy Budiarjo
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 12 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
sTrade UI is a compact, lightweight alternative for One-Click Trading which built-in MT5 didn't offer.
Designed for traders especially scalpers who want a clean and fast trade execution.
Key features:
- Minimal CPU footprint
- Docked One-click Right Panel to Perform New Position*
- One-click Close at Position's Price*
- Ability to Close All Position*
- Option to stick Position's PL info to latest candle and able to colorize it
*: Tied to EA's Magic number (EA's Id), set to 0 if want Globally
This is my first created product in this market, support is highly appreciated.
Feel free to DM me if you have something to share.