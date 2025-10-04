MV2 Frequencias Full

  • Functional in Forex Market
  • Functional in B3 – Bolsa Brasil Balcão

Motivation

💡 Developed to measure the percentage amplitudes of an asset, it helps quickly identify support and resistance zones. It provides agility and clarity in your setup, facilitating decision-making during strong directional moves or counter-trend situations.

This FULL version will work on MetaTrader 5 with any type of account.

To test on a DEMO account, download the free version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151689?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Functionality

Using the methodology disseminated by Evandro Soares, the 2MV Frequência Indicator is used for support and resistance analysis, with the zero point set at the previous day’s close or another reference date. It features configurable percentage levels (0.5 %, 1 %, 2.5 %, 5 %, 7.5 %, 10 %) and customizable multipliers to adjust to the asset’s volatility.

Input Parameters

Support:

  • suporte1 , suporte2 , suporte3 : percentage variation values for each support level (e.g., 0.50 %, 1 %, 1.50 %).

Resistance:

  • resistencia1 , resistencia2 , resistencia3 : percentage variation values for each resistance level (e.g., 0.50 %, 1 %, 1.50 %).

Style:

  • estilo , estilo2 : line style for support and resistance (e.g., solid, dotted).

  • nivel_linha , nivel_linha2 : line width for support and resistance.

  • nivel_cor , InpColor2 : line color for support and resistance.

Visibility:

  • exibir_nivel_0 : enables the 0% level line (zero point of the indicator).

  • estilo3 , nivel_linha3 , InpColor3 : style, width, and color of the 0% level line.

Show Percentages:

  • exibir_percentual : displays percentages next to the lines for easier visual reading.


