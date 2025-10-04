MV2 Frequencias Full
Robson Ferreira
Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
- Functional in Forex Market
- Functional in B3 – Bolsa Brasil Balcão
Motivation
💡 Developed to measure the percentage amplitudes of an asset, it helps quickly identify support and resistance zones. It provides agility and clarity in your setup, facilitating decision-making during strong directional moves or counter-trend situations.
Functionality
Input Parameters
Support:
suporte1 , suporte2 , suporte3 : percentage variation values for each support level (e.g., 0.50 %, 1 %, 1.50 %).
Resistance:
resistencia1 , resistencia2 , resistencia3 : percentage variation values for each resistance level (e.g., 0.50 %, 1 %, 1.50 %).
Style:
estilo , estilo2 : line style for support and resistance (e.g., solid, dotted).
nivel_linha , nivel_linha2 : line width for support and resistance.
nivel_cor , InpColor2 : line color for support and resistance.
Visibility:
exibir_nivel_0 : enables the 0% level line (zero point of the indicator).
estilo3 , nivel_linha3 , InpColor3 : style, width, and color of the 0% level line.
Show Percentages:
exibir_percentual : displays percentages next to the lines for easier visual reading.