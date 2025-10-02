Kloser

Title: Universal Trade Closer & Risk Manager

Description:
This Expert Advisor is designed as a simple yet powerful tool for managing trades. It provides traders with an efficient way to instantly close all open positions and pending orders across any symbol or timeframe with just one click or automated execution.

Instead of manually managing trades during volatile conditions, this EA offers a fast, reliable, and safe method to exit the market when needed. Whether you want to protect your account during unexpected news events, lock in profits, or clear your trading slate, this tool ensures your portfolio is managed in a matter of seconds.

Key Features:

  • Close All Open Positions instantly, regardless of symbol.

  • Delete All Pending Orders in one action.

  • Customizable Lot Handling to respect broker contract sizes and execution rules.

  • Safe Execution with built-in error handling to prevent incomplete closures.

  • Lightweight & Fast – works without heavy CPU usage, making it ideal for any market environment.

  • Universal Compatibility with all brokers, accounts, and symbols (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto).

This EA is not a strategy or signal provider – it is a trade management utility built for traders who need reliability and speed in managing active orders.


Plus de l'auteur
Equity Drawdown Manager
Desai Tushar Dnyaneshwar
Experts
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader % Platform – Equity & Drawdown Management This Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader % platform is designed to manage account equity and control drawdown levels with precision and flexibility. Core Functionality: Drawdown Control: The EA continuously monitors the account’s equity and automatically takes action when a specified drawdown level is reached. ️ Customizable Input: Users can easily set their own drawdown limit as a percentage of the account equity thr
Kalibur
Desai Tushar Dnyaneshwar
Experts
Revolutionary XAU/USD Expert Advisor – Sharpe 8+ Risk-Adjusted Performance In the world of algorithmic trading, few metrics capture true system quality better than the Sharpe Ratio . A Sharpe above 2 is considered excellent. Above 3 is world-class. This Expert Advisor, designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , has delivered an extraordinary Sharpe Ratio of 10+ during rigorous back-testing over the past week, setting a new standard for profitability with consistency and risk discipline. Pro
Krizal
Desai Tushar Dnyaneshwar
Experts
This Expert Advisor has been designed with precision to deliver stable and reliable performance across different market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, flexibility, and efficiency, it combines modern algorithmic techniques with practical execution features that can adapt to dynamic price action. Whether you are a new trader looking for automation or an experienced trader seeking a robust tool, this EA offers simplicity without compromising on performance. It is structured to
Kairo
Desai Tushar Dnyaneshwar
Experts
Advanced Trading Expert Advisor This Expert Advisor is built on powerful mathematical foundations , combining advanced models of market behavior with precise execution logic. It is designed for traders who want both buy and sell functionality with complete flexibility and control. Key Features: Dual Functionality – Capable of executing both buy and sell trades using optimized mathematical rules. Mathematics-Driven Strategy – Uses advanced mathematical models to identify and trade market opport
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis