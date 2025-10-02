MT5 Local Copier

Overview

The MT5 Local Trade Copier allows traders to synchronize trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts. It supports full synchronization of positions and pending orders with robust duplicate protection, symbol mapping, lot size adjustment, and flexible time/day filters.

This EA is designed for MT5 and works in DEMO accounts for Slave mode, ensuring safe testing before live deployment.

Features

Full Trade Synchronization: Copy all positions and pending orders from Master to Slave accounts.

Copy all positions and pending orders from Master to Slave accounts. Flexible Copy Filters: Choose to copy all trades, only positions, only orders, only buy trades, or only sell trades.

Choose to copy all trades, only positions, only orders, only buy trades, or only sell trades. Lot Size Modes: Fixed lot, risk percentage, same as master, or adjusted based on account balance.

Fixed lot, risk percentage, same as master, or adjusted based on account balance. Symbol Mapping: Automatically maps Master symbols to Slave symbols, including special mappings for metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Automatically maps Master symbols to Slave symbols, including special mappings for metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Duplicate Protection: Prevents opening the same trade multiple times.

Prevents opening the same trade multiple times. Trading Time & Day Filters: Control when copying occurs based on time and day of the week.

Control when copying occurs based on time and day of the week. Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Entry Price Sync: Optionally copy changes in SL, TP, and price for both orders and positions.

Optionally copy changes in SL, TP, and price for both orders and positions. Robust Error Handling: Prints detailed logs for invalid symbols, order failures, or duplicate tickets.

Prints detailed logs for invalid symbols, order failures, or duplicate tickets. DEMO-only Restriction for Slave Mode: Ensures that the EA cannot accidentally run in a live account as a Slave.

Ensures that the EA cannot accidentally run in a live account as a Slave. Orphaned Trade Synchronization: Closes Slave trades if the corresponding Master trade no longer exists.

Installation

Copy the .mq5 file into your MQL5/Experts folder. Compile it using the MetaEditor. Attach the EA to a chart. Configure the inputs in the Inputs tab according to your trading strategy.

Inputs and Settings

01 | General Settings

Parameter Default Description OperatingMode MODE_SLAVE Select whether this account is Master or Slave CopyFilter COPY_ALL_PENDING_ORDERS_AND_POSITIONS Controls what to copy: COPY_ALL_PENDING_ORDERS_AND_POSITIONS: Copy both positions and pending orders

Copy both positions and pending orders COPY_POSITIONS_ONLY: Copy only positions

Copy only positions COPY_ORDERS_ONLY: Copy only pending orders

Copy only pending orders COPY_BUY_ONLY: Copy only Buy trades

Copy only Buy trades COPY_SELL_ONLY: Copy only Sell trades CopyPositionSL true Copy Stop Loss for positions CopyPositionTP true Copy Take Profit for positions CopyOrderSL true Copy Stop Loss for pending orders CopyOrderTP true Copy Take Profit for pending orders CopyOrderPrice true Copy entry price for pending orders

02 | Symbol Filter

Parameter Default Description CopyAllSymbols true Copy all symbols from Master if true Symbol1…Symbol20 "" List of allowed symbols (only used if CopyAllSymbols is false)

03 | Lot Size Settings

Parameter Default Description LotSizeMode LOT_SIZE_ADJUSTED Determines how lot size is calculated for Slave trades FixedLotSize 0.1 Used when fixed lot mode is selected RiskPercentage 1.0 Used for risk-based lot sizing

04 | Day & Time Filter

Parameter Default Description EnableTimeFilter false Enable or disable time filter StartHour / StartMinute 9 / 0 Start time for copying trades EndHour / EndMinute 17 / 0 End time for copying trades EnableDayFilter false Enable or disable day-of-week filter TradeMon…TradeSun varies Enable trading on specific weekdays

Usage Instructions

Select Operating Mode: Master or Slave Configure Symbols: Use CopyAllSymbols or define allowed ones manually Set Lot Size: Choose between fixed, risk %, or adjusted Enable Filters: Optional time and day restrictions Attach EA: Attach on both Master and Slave charts Monitor Logs: All actions are logged in the Experts tab

Important Notes

Slave Mode only works in DEMO accounts

Duplicate protection prevents trade duplication

Symbol mapping handles suffixes and special names

Orphaned trades are auto-closed if not found in Master

Pending orders are created with full price/SL/TP info

Logs & Debugging

Initialization and mode checks

Allowed symbols and filters printed

Trade execution logs (success/failure)

===== Initialization ===== Operating Mode: SLAVE ✅ Running in SLAVE mode on DEMO account Copy Filter: COPY_ALL_PENDING_ORDERS_AND_POSITIONS Lot Size Mode: Adjusted (Default) Slave READ Position: BUY EURUSD Volume: 0.1 Ticket: 123456 SUCCESS: Opened BUY position for EURUSD Slave READ Order: BUY_STOP GBPUSD Volume: 0.2 Ticket: 123457 FAILED to create order: 10002 - Invalid price

Changelog