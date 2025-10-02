MT5 Local Copier
- Jeremiah P Michael
- Version: 1.0
Overview
The MT5 Local Trade Copier allows traders to synchronize trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts. It supports full synchronization of positions and pending orders with robust duplicate protection, symbol mapping, lot size adjustment, and flexible time/day filters.
This EA is designed for MT5 and works in DEMO accounts for Slave mode, ensuring safe testing before live deployment.
Features
- Full Trade Synchronization: Copy all positions and pending orders from Master to Slave accounts.
- Flexible Copy Filters: Choose to copy all trades, only positions, only orders, only buy trades, or only sell trades.
- Lot Size Modes: Fixed lot, risk percentage, same as master, or adjusted based on account balance.
- Symbol Mapping: Automatically maps Master symbols to Slave symbols, including special mappings for metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
- Duplicate Protection: Prevents opening the same trade multiple times.
- Trading Time & Day Filters: Control when copying occurs based on time and day of the week.
- Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Entry Price Sync: Optionally copy changes in SL, TP, and price for both orders and positions.
- Robust Error Handling: Prints detailed logs for invalid symbols, order failures, or duplicate tickets.
- DEMO-only Restriction for Slave Mode: Ensures that the EA cannot accidentally run in a live account as a Slave.
- Orphaned Trade Synchronization: Closes Slave trades if the corresponding Master trade no longer exists.
Installation
- Copy the .mq5 file into your MQL5/Experts folder.
- Compile it using the MetaEditor.
- Attach the EA to a chart.
- Configure the inputs in the Inputs tab according to your trading strategy.
Inputs and Settings
01 | General Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|OperatingMode
|MODE_SLAVE
|Select whether this account is Master or Slave
|CopyFilter
|COPY_ALL_PENDING_ORDERS_AND_POSITIONS
|Controls what to copy:
|CopyPositionSL
|true
|Copy Stop Loss for positions
|CopyPositionTP
|true
|Copy Take Profit for positions
|CopyOrderSL
|true
|Copy Stop Loss for pending orders
|CopyOrderTP
|true
|Copy Take Profit for pending orders
|CopyOrderPrice
|true
|Copy entry price for pending orders
02 | Symbol Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|CopyAllSymbols
|true
|Copy all symbols from Master if true
|Symbol1…Symbol20
|""
|List of allowed symbols (only used if CopyAllSymbols is false)
03 | Lot Size Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|LotSizeMode
|LOT_SIZE_ADJUSTED
|Determines how lot size is calculated for Slave trades
|FixedLotSize
|0.1
|Used when fixed lot mode is selected
|RiskPercentage
|1.0
|Used for risk-based lot sizing
04 | Day & Time Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|EnableTimeFilter
|false
|Enable or disable time filter
|StartHour / StartMinute
|9 / 0
|Start time for copying trades
|EndHour / EndMinute
|17 / 0
|End time for copying trades
|EnableDayFilter
|false
|Enable or disable day-of-week filter
|TradeMon…TradeSun
|varies
|Enable trading on specific weekdays
Usage Instructions
- Select Operating Mode: Master or Slave
- Configure Symbols: Use CopyAllSymbols or define allowed ones manually
- Set Lot Size: Choose between fixed, risk %, or adjusted
- Enable Filters: Optional time and day restrictions
- Attach EA: Attach on both Master and Slave charts
- Monitor Logs: All actions are logged in the Experts tab
Important Notes
- Slave Mode only works in DEMO accounts
- Duplicate protection prevents trade duplication
- Symbol mapping handles suffixes and special names
- Orphaned trades are auto-closed if not found in Master
- Pending orders are created with full price/SL/TP info
Logs & Debugging
- Initialization and mode checks
- Allowed symbols and filters printed
- Trade execution logs (success/failure)
===== Initialization =====
Operating Mode: SLAVE
✅ Running in SLAVE mode on DEMO account
Copy Filter: COPY_ALL_PENDING_ORDERS_AND_POSITIONS
Lot Size Mode: Adjusted (Default)
Slave READ Position: BUY EURUSD Volume: 0.1 Ticket: 123456
SUCCESS: Opened BUY position for EURUSD
Slave READ Order: BUY_STOP GBPUSD Volume: 0.2 Ticket: 123457
FAILED to create order: 10002 - Invalid price
Changelog
- v1.0:
- Full Master-Slave synchronization
- Duplicate protection for both positions and pending orders
- Lot size calculation modes
- Time and day filters
- DEMO-only restriction for Slave mode
- Copy filters: positions only, orders only, buy/sell only
- Optional copying of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Order Price
- Robust symbol mapping for brokers with suffixes
- Orphaned trade sync to close deleted trades