CopyTradeEA Bot
- Yardımcı programlar
- Hour Tour Leng Hort
- Sürüm: 1.12
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It eliminates emotional trading by executing trades based on predefined strategies and algorithms. The bot continuously monitors the market, identifies entry and exit opportunities, and manages risk with built-in money management rules.
Key Features:
-
✅ Fully automated trading – no manual intervention required.
-
✅ Works 24/5 on MT5 platforms.
-
✅ Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.
-
✅ Risk management included (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop).
-
✅ Adjustable parameters for lot size, risk percentage, and trade frequency.
-
✅ Can run on VPS for uninterrupted performance.
How it Works:
The EA uses technical indicators, price action, and risk-reward logic to open and close trades. Once attached to a chart, it automatically analyzes the market and places trades according to the configured strategy.
Best For:
-
Traders who want hands-free trading.
-
Traders looking to diversify strategies.
-
Beginners who want an automated solution.