CopyTradeEA Bot

This Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It eliminates emotional trading by executing trades based on predefined strategies and algorithms. The bot continuously monitors the market, identifies entry and exit opportunities, and manages risk with built-in money management rules.

Key Features:

  • ✅ Fully automated trading – no manual intervention required.

  • ✅ Works 24/5 on MT5 platforms.

  • ✅ Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

  • ✅ Risk management included (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop).

  • ✅ Adjustable parameters for lot size, risk percentage, and trade frequency.

  • ✅ Can run on VPS for uninterrupted performance.

How it Works:
The EA uses technical indicators, price action, and risk-reward logic to open and close trades. Once attached to a chart, it automatically analyzes the market and places trades according to the configured strategy.

Best For:

  • Traders who want hands-free trading.

  • Traders looking to diversify strategies.

  • Beginners who want an automated solution.


