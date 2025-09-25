Algorithmic Trading Panel

A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision

Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes :

  • the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics, 
  • while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they never miss an opportunity. With an intuitive interface, Genesis transforms the complexities of trading into an accessible and efficient experience.

 B - Empowering Manual and Automated Trading

Genesis offers two trading functionalities to cater to diverse trader preferences and strategies: manual trading and automated trading.

  1. Manual trading allows users to take complete control of their trades, making real-time decisions backed by comprehensive analytical tools.
  2. Meanwhile, automated trading harnesses advanced algorithms to execute trades on the user's behalf, reducing emotional bias and ensuring consistency. This dual functionality provides the flexibility to adapt to varying market conditions and trading styles, making Genesis an ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders.

C - Revolutionizing Automated Trading with Comprehensive Asset Coverage

The automated trading feature in Genesis is tailored for performance and adaptability. It specializes in trading popular on the dynamic price market. Beyond Indexes, Genesis extends its expertise to synthetic indices, enabling auto-trading on : 

  •  Boom and Crash 1000 Indices,

This expansive market coverage allows users to diversify their trading portfolio and explore unique markets with confidence.

D - Comprehensive Indicator Suite for Enhanced Decision-Making

Equipped with a suite of eight powerful indicators, Genesis provides traders with the tools needed to make informed decisions.The panel includes classics like : 

  • Moving Average,
  • RSI,
  • MACD,
  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
  • Zig Zag.
  • Oscillator of Moving Average.
  • Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Price Profil POC/VA
  • Heiken Ashi
  • Heiken Ashi GPT
  • Deep ADX (for Booom and Crash 1000 Index)
  • Fibonacci Retracement (%)
  • SMC Zones

This diverse set of indicators caters to traders of all expertise levels, ensuring they have the insights required to navigate any market scenario.

E - Advanced Order Placement Options

Genesis simplifies the complexities of order placement with its versatile range of options. Traders can execute traditional orders like : "Buy" and "Sell", or plan their entries with "Buy Limit", "Sell Limit", "Buy Stop", and "Sell Stop" orders.

These options allow traders to adapt to various market conditions, from breakouts to retracements. The panel's streamlined approach to order management minimizes errors, ensuring that traders can focus on strategy rather than execution mechanics.

F - Dynamic Multi-Position and Trend-Reversal Management

A standout feature of Genesis is its ability to handle multiple positions simultaneously, giving traders the flexibility to scale into or out of trades efficiently. Additionally, the reverse trading function allows users to quickly pivot their positions in response to sudden trend changes. This capability is invaluable in volatile markets, where timely adjustments can make the difference between profit and loss. With Genesis, traders can react swiftly and effectively to the ever-changing market landscape.

G - Transforming Trading with Genesis

Genesis is more than just a trading panel; it is a comprehensive solution for modern traders seeking efficiency, adaptability, and insight. Its blend of manual and automated trading, coupled with extensive market coverage and robust analytical tools, ensures users are always a step ahead. Whether navigating the crypto markets, synthetic indices, or leveraging advanced indicators for precision trading, Genesis empowers traders to take control of their financial future with confidence and ease. With its intuitive design and powerful features, Genesis stands as a beacon of innovation in the trading industry.

This Panel offers an Economic Calendar Strategy with twenty Countries such as Europe, United-States, Canada, United-Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Italia, Spain, Norwegian, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Japan, South-Korea, Brazil, South-Africa, Mexico, Singapore, India, New-Zealand, WorldWide.

For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.



INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities as  Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage , it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users   to notify and t
SyntX Trading Tools Utility
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Yardımcı programlar
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for all synthetic indices. It offers an ultimate and complete panel with an optional money management Controls. This application gathers both manual and autotrading all in one panel and works only on   WELTRADE Broker . It is equiped with a lots of classical and customizable indicators implementeded in the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically when the controls
