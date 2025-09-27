CopyTradeEA Bot

This Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It eliminates emotional trading by executing trades based on predefined strategies and algorithms. The bot continuously monitors the market, identifies entry and exit opportunities, and manages risk with built-in money management rules.

Key Features:

✅ Fully automated trading – no manual intervention required.

✅ Works 24/5 on MT5 platforms.

✅ Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

✅ Risk management included (stop loss, take profit, trailing stop).

✅ Adjustable parameters for lot size, risk percentage, and trade frequency.

✅ Can run on VPS for uninterrupted performance.

How it Works:

The EA uses technical indicators, price action, and risk-reward logic to open and close trades. Once attached to a chart, it automatically analyzes the market and places trades according to the configured strategy.

Best For: