Prop Firm Trading Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Harifidy Razafindranaivo
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 16 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :
This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading.
This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal.
This Panel offers an Economic Calendar Strategy with twenty Countries such as Europe, United-States, Canada, United-Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Italia, Spain, Norwegian, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Japan, South-Korea, Brazil, South-Africa, Mexico, Singapore, India, New-Zealand, WorldWide.
New Strategies are implemented in the system called POC (Price of control) and VA (Value Area) for price market profiler. This application works with multi-instruments selection for a transaction.
IMPORTANT : This application works with or without VPS, it is preferable to use VPS Server to optimize the functionalities of the panel and can operate 24h/7.
RECOMMENDATIONS :
- Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5
- Brokers : FTMO MT5.
- Account Type : FTMO.
- Leverage from 1:1000 and up.
- Lot Size : 0.01 To 100.
- Maximal number of Position in Buy in one click : 100
- Maximal number of Position in Sell in one click : 100
- Currencies pair Available : FTMO Instruments : FOREX, METALS,CRYPTO,INDICES,STOCKS,CFD.
- Trading Timeframes: M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN.
- Works only on computer.
- VPS is preferable but not recommanded.
For more information, please contact me in Private message from mql5.