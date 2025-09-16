Prop Firm Trading Panel

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading.

This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal.

This Panel offers an Economic Calendar Strategy with twenty Countries such as Europe, United-States, Canada, United-Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Italia, Spain, Norwegian, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Japan, South-Korea, Brazil, South-Africa, Mexico, Singapore, India, New-Zealand, WorldWide.

New Strategies are implemented in the system called POC (Price of control) and VA (Value Area) for price market profiler. This application works with multi-instruments selection for a transaction.

IMPORTANT : This application works with or without VPS, it is preferable to use VPS Server to optimize the functionalities of the panel and can operate 24h/7.

RECOMMENDATIONS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5
  • Brokers : FTMO MT5.
  • Account Type : FTMO.
  • Leverage from 1:1000 and up.
  • Lot Size : 0.01 To 100.
  • Maximal number of Position in Buy in one click : 100
  • Maximal number of Position in Sell in one click : 100
  • Currencies pair Available : FTMO Instruments : FOREX, METALS,CRYPTO,INDICES,STOCKS,CFD.
  • Trading Timeframes: M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN.
  • Works only on computer.
  • VPS is preferable but not recommanded.

For more information, please contact me in Private message from mql5.


