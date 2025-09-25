Trade Manager BreakEven y StopLoss Globar

Trade Manager – BreakEven and Global Stop Loss with one click

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to help traders manage their positions faster and more efficiently. It comes with two main features, accessible through on-chart buttons:

🔹 BreakEven function:

Instantly moves all open trades to the entry price with a single click.

Option to add a configurable margin (e.g., +2 pips) to cover spreads or commissions.


🔹 Global Stop Loss function:

Instantly applies the same stop loss level to all open trades.

Lets you set a fixed price (e.g., 1850.00 on XAUUSD) and apply it to every active position.


🔹 Additional features:

Works on forex, metals, indices, and any MT5 instrument.

Simple interface with clear buttons directly on the chart.

Does not open or close trades automatically; it only manages existing positions.


✅ Perfect for traders who want to save time and manage multiple trades simultaneously with full risk control.
