Hourly Sweep Matrix

Hourly Sweep Matrix – 1m Chart
By Daniel Butogwa (The Alien Trader)

The Hourly Sweep Matrix is a precision tool built for traders who want to see market structure with sniper clarity. It automatically marks out hourly price sweep zones on the 1-minute chart, showing you exactly where liquidity was taken each hour and where price reacted.

No clutter, no lagging nonsense — just pure price action zones, updated every minute, so you always know which hour’s high/low is being hunted.

Key Features:

  • Hourly High & Low Zones – draws a clean rectangle for each hour showing the sweep range.

  • Lightweight & Efficient – runs on a timer, won’t freeze your terminal.

  • Auto-Clearing – removes old sweep zones automatically to keep your chart clean.

  • Timezone Aware – adjust the offset to match your broker or trading session.

  • Perfect for Smart Money Concepts – quickly spot when price sweeps liquidity and leaves an imbalance.

Best Practice:

  • Use it strictly on 1-minute timeframe for best accuracy.

  • Combine with any divergence indicator (MACD, RSI, OBV etc.) to confirm whether the sweep is likely to reverse or continue.

  • Keep your chart focused — no need to open multiple timeframes.

This tool doesn’t predict price — it exposes structure so you can execute with confidence. Pair it with your discipline, and you have a matrix that lets you see what most retail traders miss.


