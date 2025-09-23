Hourly Sweep Matrix
- Indicatori
- Daniel Butogwa Kahindi
- Versione: 1.0
Hourly Sweep Matrix – 1m Chart
By Daniel Butogwa (The Alien Trader)
The Hourly Sweep Matrix is a precision tool built for traders who want to see market structure with sniper clarity. It automatically marks out hourly price sweep zones on the 1-minute chart, showing you exactly where liquidity was taken each hour and where price reacted.
No clutter, no lagging nonsense — just pure price action zones, updated every minute, so you always know which hour’s high/low is being hunted.
Key Features:
-
✅ Hourly High & Low Zones – draws a clean rectangle for each hour showing the sweep range.
-
✅ Lightweight & Efficient – runs on a timer, won’t freeze your terminal.
-
✅ Auto-Clearing – removes old sweep zones automatically to keep your chart clean.
-
✅ Timezone Aware – adjust the offset to match your broker or trading session.
-
✅ Perfect for Smart Money Concepts – quickly spot when price sweeps liquidity and leaves an imbalance.
Best Practice:
-
Use it strictly on 1-minute timeframe for best accuracy.
-
Combine with any divergence indicator (MACD, RSI, OBV etc.) to confirm whether the sweep is likely to reverse or continue.
-
Keep your chart focused — no need to open multiple timeframes.
This tool doesn’t predict price — it exposes structure so you can execute with confidence. Pair it with your discipline, and you have a matrix that lets you see what most retail traders miss.