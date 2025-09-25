BreakBack21

BreakBack21 Indicator Premium - Identify powerful EMA21 breakouts with confirmation and intelligent strategies. Professional indicator designed to help traders evaluate EMA21 breakouts with clear statistics, visual markers on the chart, real-time alerts, automatic cataloging statistics for the last hours. Perfect for binary options and Forex scalping. (Including Martingale 1 and Gale 2 as options).

Key Features

  • EMA21 Breakout detection
  • Confirmation candle filter
  • Entry candle + Gale 1 + Gale 2 logic
  • Automatic panel with win rate statistics
  • Visual markers (arrows, dots, loss “X”)
  • Real-time alerts (pop-up/notification)
  • Trading TimeFrame M1

Inputs (list with descriptions)

  • HistoryHours → Number of hours for statistics
  • PanelXDistanceRight → Panel horizontal distance
  • PanelYDistanceTop → Panel vertical distance
  • Distance from all markers → X Number
  • EMA21Color → EMA line color
  • ArrowUpColor → Breakout UP arrow color
  • ArrowDownColor → Breakout DOWN arrow color
  • DotColor → Entry candle marker color
  • LossColor → Loss “X” marker color

How to Use

  1. Attach to M1 chart (recommended).

  2. Focus on direct wins (3rd candle) as main entries.

  3. Gale 1 and Gale 2 are optional – for aggressive traders.

  4. Use statistics to identify more reliable pairs and sessions.

  5. Combine with more confluences to give you more opportunities, solid risk and money management.


Advantages 

No repainting. Designed to reduce noise and give clear trade opportunities with real-time alerts.

Notes:

“This indicator provides real-time signals (visual + alerts) for EMA21 breakouts.”
“It is not an automated trading system. The trader decides how to use the signals.”
It is a tool to measure breakout behavior and help you filter opportunities.

The percentage panel is based on historical performance of the strategy. A low percentage does not mean that a entry will necessarily lose, and a high percentage does not guarantee a win. It is intended as a statistical guide to help users identify potentially more reliable pairs. Use confluences (such as support/resistance, etc.) to identify moments and operate the strategy with a high success rate.

Nova atualização: Agora com contexto de mercado e sistema de recomendação para entradas mais claras

Start trading smarter today – download and test the EMA21 Breakout Strategy with Gale management!


