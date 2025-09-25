BreakBack21
- Indicateurs
- Matheus De Mattos Almeida
- Version: 1.25
- Mise à jour: 25 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
BreakBack21 Indicator Premium - Identify powerful EMA21 breakouts with confirmation and intelligent strategies. Professional indicator designed to help traders evaluate EMA21 breakouts with clear statistics, visual markers on the chart, real-time alerts, automatic cataloging statistics for the last hours. Perfect for binary options and Forex scalping. (Including Martingale 1 and Gale 2 as options).
Key Features
- EMA21 Breakout detection
- Confirmation candle filter
- Entry candle + Gale 1 + Gale 2 logic
- Automatic panel with win rate statistics
- Visual markers (arrows, dots, loss “X”)
- Real-time alerts (pop-up/notification)
- Trading TimeFrame M1
Inputs (list with descriptions)
- HistoryHours → Number of hours for statistics
- PanelXDistanceRight → Panel horizontal distance
- PanelYDistanceTop → Panel vertical distance
- Distance from all markers → X Number
- EMA21Color → EMA line color
- ArrowUpColor → Breakout UP arrow color
- ArrowDownColor → Breakout DOWN arrow color
- DotColor → Entry candle marker color
- LossColor → Loss “X” marker color
How to Use
-
Attach to M1 chart (recommended).
-
Focus on direct wins (3rd candle) as main entries.
-
Gale 1 and Gale 2 are optional – for aggressive traders.
-
Use statistics to identify more reliable pairs and sessions.
-
Combine with more confluences to give you more opportunities, solid risk and money management.
Advantages
No repainting. Designed to reduce noise and give clear trade opportunities with real-time alerts.
Notes:
“It is not an automated trading system. The trader decides how to use the signals.”
The percentage panel is based on historical performance of the strategy. A low percentage does not mean that a entry will necessarily lose, and a high percentage does not guarantee a win. It is intended as a statistical guide to help users identify potentially more reliable pairs. Use confluences (such as support/resistance, etc.) to identify moments and operate the strategy with a high success rate.
Nova atualização: Agora com contexto de mercado e sistema de recomendação para entradas mais claras
Start trading smarter today – download and test the EMA21 Breakout Strategy with Gale management!