Trade Notifications Rah
- Yardımcı programlar
- Rakish Poulose
- Sürüm: 1.7
The default trade notifications option in MT5 sends notification for all new orders created or deleted; and for every change in SL when a trailing SL is active. This can sometimes be annoying. I created this utility for my own use and then decided to share with the community.
This utility sends only trade notifications (buy/sell/close) and deposit/withdrawal notifications. A sample of the notification format is given below. For customizations, please DM.