CratonGold is not just another trading robot. It is an Expert Advisor built on the principle of geological stability, designed to navigate the volatile Gold (XAUUSD) market with a robust, trend-following strategy. Just like a craton—the oldest and most stable part of the Earth’s crust—this EA is engineered to withstand market turbulence and capture strong, persistent trends. Stop chasing fleeting signals. Start building your strategy on a solid foundation.
Key Features
-
Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD): Fully optimized for the unique behavior of the gold market.
-
Advanced Trend Filter: Uses the long-term moving average (EMA 200) to identify the primary market trend, ensuring the EA trades only in the direction of institutional momentum.
-
Dynamic Entry Signal: A shorter-term moving average (EMA 21) provides precise entry points within the established trend.
-
Multi-Level Trailing Stop: A smart two-stage trailing stop system designed to protect profits. It first moves to a safety level and then aggressively locks in additional gains as the trade progresses.
-
Solid Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot size based on a fixed percentage of your account balance (MaximumRisk), ensuring risk is always controlled.
-
Fully Customizable: All parameters are accessible, allowing advanced users to optimize the strategy for different market conditions or timeframes.
How the Strategy Works
CratonGold’s logic is simple, robust, and tested:
-
Trend Identification: The EA checks the 200-period EMA to determine market bias. If the price is above the EMA, it looks for buy opportunities. If it is below, it looks for sell opportunities.
-
Entry Signal: Once the trend is confirmed, the EA waits for a specific candlestick pattern to cross the 21-period EMA, signaling a high-probability entry point.
-
Trade Management: Every trade is protected with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit. As the trade becomes profitable, the intelligent trailing stop activates to secure your gains.
Input Parameters Risk Management
-
MaximumRisk: Risk per trade as a percentage of account balance (e.g., 0.01 = 1%).
-
InpStopLoss: Initial Stop Loss in points.
-
InpTakeProfit: Take Profit in points.
-
InpEmaPeriod: Period for the short-term EMA.
-
InpEmaMethod: Calculation method for the moving average.
-
InpAppliedPrice: Price used for EMA calculation.
-
InpUseTrendFilter: true/false to enable or disable the trend filter.
-
InpTrendEmaPeriod: Period for the long-term EMA.
-
InpUseTrailingStop: true/false to enable or disable the trailing stop.
-
InpTrailTriggerPercent: Profit percentage to trigger the 1st level of the trailing stop.
-
InpTrailProfitPoints: Points to lock in at the 1st level.
-
InpTrailTriggerPercent2: Profit percentage to trigger the 2nd level.
-
InpTrailProfitPoints2: Points to lock in at the 2nd level.
-
InpStartHour: Hour when the EA starts looking for trades.
-
InpEndHour: Hour when the EA stops opening new trades.
Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M30 (default parameters optimized for this timeframe)
-
Minimum Deposit: $500
-
VPS Highly Recommended: To ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruptions, a Virtual Private Server is essential.