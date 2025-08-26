Day High Low Scanner MT5
- Göstergeler
- Satya Prakash Mishra
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day.
Here's how it typically works:
Day High Scanner:
- Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day
- Shows stocks with strong upward momentum
- Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment
Day Low Scanner:
- Finds stocks trading at or near their lowest price of the current trading day
- Identifies stocks under selling pressure
- Can help find potential oversold conditions or bearish momentum
Common features include:
- Real-time or near real-time data updates
- Filtering options (price range, volume, market cap, sector)
- Customizable alerts when stocks hit new daily highs or lows
- Integration with charts and technical analysis tools
- Historical data to see patterns
Note :- Use any S/R levels or high low breakout concept to confirm day reversal its specially for intraday trading, Symbols max 30-50 for easy options remove extra symbols from your market watch.
