The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis → The Future of Trading: AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced!
Revolutionary trading tool powered by artificial intelligence. Saves hours of chart analysis and delivers precise entry & exit signals – tailored to your strategy.
The AInalyzer is the first AI-powered analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that thinks like a professional trader and draws directly on your charts with visual precision.
Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, you get clear signals, multi-timeframe insights, and precise trading zones in no time – automated and consistent.
Early Access!
As a user, you'll become part of the community, provide feedback, and actively shape future development.
Key Features
- AI-Powered Market Analysis – automatic pattern recognition, precise levels & chart objects
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis – simultaneous analysis across different timeframes like H4, H1, and M15 for a complete market picture
- Advanced Technical Analysis – support/resistance, trend structure, Fibonacci, chart patterns
- Smart Chart Objects – 25+ automatically placed objects, signals & annotations
- Auto & Manual Mode – analysis at the click of a button or automatically at regular intervals
- Risk Management – trading zones with clearly marked stops, entries, and take-profits including behavioral recommendations
Benefits for Traders
- Save 10+ hours per week through automated market analysis
- Precise entry and exit levels based on market structure
- Consistent analysis without emotional bias
- Learn chart patterns directly through AI-powered visualizations
Who is The AInalyzer for?
- Day Traders
- Swing Traders
- Trading Educators & Coaches
- Prop Trading Firms
Example Use Cases
- Day Trading: Identify setups on M15 to H4 charts within minutes
- Swing Trading: Analyze daily and weekly structures more efficiently
- Education: Use visual analyses as teaching material for students or coaching clients
Why The AInalyzer?
While other tools only provide indicators, The AInalyzer delivers complete professional analyses – just like an experienced trader would perform.
You don't just save time, you trade with more focus, consistency, and fewer mistakes.
Support & Updates
- Regular updates & AI improvements
- Video tutorials and documentation
- Fast support through Softdot.Studio
- Important: For The AInalyzer to work in MetaTrader, "https://Softdot.Studio" must be added to the terminal's allowed domains.
Bottom Line
The AInalyzer isn't just another indicator – it's your personal AI trading assistant.
Whether you're a beginner or a pro: With this technology, you'll trade faster, clearer, and more successfully.
Fantastic! Analyses are displayed on the chart, exactly as described. And this analysis isn't nonsense; it's exactly what a trader needs, regardless of the strategy they choose to use! In the "Trading Strategy" window, you can not only enter the strategy, but also configure things like the language of the object description or the colors of the respective zones. This is completely new to me, and I'm absolutely thrilled! But what you do with it, of course, depends on each individual trader. Maurice's support is also excellent! They help you immediately if you have any questions or problems. Thank you for the great product!