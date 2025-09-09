The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis

Professional-Grade Chart Analysis → The Future of Trading: AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced!

Revolutionary trading tool powered by artificial intelligence. Saves hours of chart analysis and delivers precise entry & exit signals – tailored to your strategy.

The AInalyzer is the first AI-powered analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that thinks like a professional trader and draws directly on your charts with visual precision.

Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, you get clear signals, multi-timeframe insights, and precise trading zones in no time – automated and consistent.

Early Access!

As a user, you'll become part of the community, provide feedback, and actively shape future development.







Key Features

AI-Powered Market Analysis – automatic pattern recognition, precise levels & chart objects

– automatic pattern recognition, precise levels & chart objects Multi-Timeframe Analysis – simultaneous analysis across different timeframes like H4, H1, and M15 for a complete market picture

– simultaneous analysis across different timeframes like H4, H1, and M15 for a complete market picture Advanced Technical Analysis – support/resistance, trend structure, Fibonacci, chart patterns

– support/resistance, trend structure, Fibonacci, chart patterns Smart Chart Objects – 25+ automatically placed objects, signals & annotations

– 25+ automatically placed objects, signals & annotations Auto & Manual Mode – analysis at the click of a button or automatically at regular intervals

Risk Management – trading zones with clearly marked stops, entries, and take-profits including behavioral recommendations





Benefits for Traders

Save 10+ hours per week through automated market analysis

Precise entry and exit levels based on market structure

Consistent analysis without emotional bias

Learn chart patterns directly through AI-powered visualizations





Who is The AInalyzer for?

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Trading Educators & Coaches

Prop Trading Firms



Example Use Cases Day Trading: Identify setups on M15 to H4 charts within minutes

Identify setups on M15 to H4 charts within minutes Swing Trading: Analyze daily and weekly structures more efficiently

Analyze daily and weekly structures more efficiently Education: Use visual analyses as teaching material for students or coaching clients

Why The AInalyzer? While other tools only provide indicators, The AInalyzer delivers complete professional analyses – just like an experienced trader would perform.

You don't just save time, you trade with more focus, consistency, and fewer mistakes.

Support & Updates Regular updates & AI improvements

Video tutorials and documentation

Fast support through Softdot.Studio

Important: For The AInalyzer to work in MetaTrader, "https://Softdot.Studio" must be added to the terminal's allowed domains.



Bottom Line The AInalyzer isn't just another indicator – it's your personal AI trading assistant.

Whether you're a beginner or a pro: With this technology, you'll trade faster, clearer, and more successfully. 👉 Download now and experience how AI takes your trading to the next level!



