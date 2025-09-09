The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
- 实用工具
- Maurice Tusche
- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 5 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced
The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts.
Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at your fingertips.
Early Access: As a user, you'll join our community, provide feedback, and actively shape the product's development.
Key Features
- AI-Driven Market Analysis – automatic pattern recognition, precise levels & chart objects
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis – simultaneous analysis across different timeframes like H4, H1, and M15 for complete market insight
- Advanced Technical Analysis – support/resistance, trend structure, Fibonacci, chart patterns
- Smart Chart Objects – 25+ automatically placed objects, signals & annotations
- Auto & Manual Mode – analysis on demand or automated at regular intervals
- Risk Management - trading zones with clearly marked stops, entries, and take-profits including behavioral recommendations
Benefits for Traders
- Save 10+ hours per week through automated market analysis
- Precise entry and exit levels based on market structure
- Consistent analysis free from emotional bias
- Learn chart patterns directly through AI-powered visualizations
Who is The AInalyzer for?
- Day Traders
- Swing Traders
- Trading Educators & Coaches
- Prop Trading Firms
Example Use Cases
- Day Trading: Identify setups on M5 to week charts within minutes
- Swing Trading: Analyze daily and weekly structures more efficiently
- Education: Use visual analyses as teaching materials for students or coaching clients
Support & Updates
- Regular updates & AI improvements
- Video tutorials and documentation
- Fast support
- Important: For the AInalyzer to function in MetaTrader, "https://Softdot.Studio" must be added to the terminal's allowed domains.
The AInalyzer isn't just another indicator – it's your personal AI trading assistant.
Fantastic! Analyses are displayed on the chart, exactly as described. And this analysis isn't nonsense; it's exactly what a trader needs, regardless of the strategy they choose to use! In the "Trading Strategy" window, you can not only enter the strategy, but also configure things like the language of the object description or the colors of the respective zones. This is completely new to me, and I'm absolutely thrilled! But what you do with it, of course, depends on each individual trader. Maurice's support is also excellent! They help you immediately if you have any questions or problems. Thank you for the great product!