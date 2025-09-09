The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis

5

Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced

The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts.

Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at your fingertips.


Early Access: As a user, you'll join our community, provide feedback, and actively shape the product's development.

Key Features

  • AI-Driven Market Analysis – automatic pattern recognition, precise levels & chart objects
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis – simultaneous analysis across different timeframes like H4, H1, and M15 for complete market insight 
  • Advanced Technical Analysis – support/resistance, trend structure, Fibonacci, chart patterns
  • Smart Chart Objects – 25+ automatically placed objects, signals & annotations
  • Auto & Manual Mode – analysis on demand or automated at regular intervals
  • Risk Management - trading zones with clearly marked stops, entries, and take-profits including behavioral recommendations


Benefits for Traders

  • Save 10+ hours per week through automated market analysis
  • Precise entry and exit levels based on market structure
  • Consistent analysis free from emotional bias
  • Learn chart patterns directly through AI-powered visualizations


Who is The AInalyzer for?

  •  Day Traders 
  •  Swing Traders
  •  Trading Educators & Coaches
  •  Prop Trading Firms


Example Use Cases

  • Day Trading: Identify setups on M5 to week charts within minutes
  • Swing Trading: Analyze daily and weekly structures more efficiently
  • Education: Use visual analyses as teaching materials for students or coaching clients


Support & Updates

  • Regular updates & AI improvements
  • Video tutorials and documentation
  • Fast support
  • Important: For the AInalyzer to function in MetaTrader, "https://Softdot.Studio" must be added to the terminal's allowed domains.


The AInalyzer isn't just another indicator – it's your personal AI trading assistant.


评分 1
Sebastian Kaestner
798
Sebastian Kaestner 2025.09.12 16:06 
 

Fantastic! Analyses are displayed on the chart, exactly as described. And this analysis isn't nonsense; it's exactly what a trader needs, regardless of the strategy they choose to use! In the "Trading Strategy" window, you can not only enter the strategy, but also configure things like the language of the object description or the colors of the respective zones. This is completely new to me, and I'm absolutely thrilled! But what you do with it, of course, depends on each individual trader. Maurice's support is also excellent! They help you immediately if you have any questions or problems. Thank you for the great product!

Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
实用工具
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
XP Trade Manager
Ahmed Soliman
实用工具
XP Trade Manager 1. Overview XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart. 2. Interface & Controls A. Trade Entry Section LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step . TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points). SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons. COMMENT: Cu
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
专家
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
专家
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
实用工具
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
实用工具
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Golden Retriever
Alexander Daneel Muller
专家
Golden Retriever is one of my best EA's to date. The Golden Retriever, retrieves money from the market for you. It Retrieves money in small sizes and is a very gentle trader. I am a fullime trader for the past 17 years.  My methods all revolve around small profits, short trades and low risk. My experience shows that 2-3% monthly profit using a combination of trade systems is the best way to have a long and effective career in trading.  It was developed using 17 years of experience in live tradin
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
专家
VectorPrime — 多层向量逻辑的算法系统 VectorPrime 是一款自主交易系统，专为在多时间框架市场条件下实现结构化执行而设计。其核心理念是 向量分析 ，通过将价格动态分解为方向性冲动和矩阵结构，构建市场的整体图景。系统并非将行情视作孤立信号，而是作为相互关联的向量网络进行解读。 VectorPrime 的核心模块： Vector Dynamics Engine（向量动态引擎） — 识别主导方向流，过滤短期噪音。 Prime Momentum Layer（主动能层） — 评估微观冲动的强度与持续性，使入场点适应不同波动阶段。 Matrix Vector Module（矩阵向量模块） — 基于矩阵方式解释价格行为，形成多维市场模型。 Adaptive Risk Protocol（自适应风险协议） — 通过结构化回撤阈值与头寸管理来控制风险暴露。 执行逻辑基于预定义的结构条件，不使用马丁格尔、网格策略或外部预测模型。每一笔交易由上下文触发因素驱动，例如波动性变化、方向性聚集和结构性突破，并以固定的止损和止盈水平形成可控的交易周期。 VectorPrime 不依赖新闻事件或概
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Bulk closing MT5
Xin You Lin
专家
This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Portfolio Evolution
Salvatore Caligiuri
专家
PROMO  - Only for next 3 buyers, one free expert - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! LIVE RESULTS:   click here Portfolio EVOLUTION represents a cutting-edge Expert Advisor concept that utilizes a range of strategies across multiple currency pairs. It can be operated in a MULTICURRENCIES mode or in SINGLE PAIR mode, creating an extensive multi-strategy portfolio designed to achieve safe and steady profits from the forex markets. This expert a
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
专家
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
AutoTrade NASDAQ
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
专家
AutoTradeBot++ – 基于价格线的挂单与多级保本 EA 画线、设定风险，剩下的交给机器人。 AutoTradeBot++   是一款专业的交易执行与风控智能交易系统， 适合希望保持图表干净、以 固定美元风险 交易并自动实现   保本与逐级锁盈 的交易者，同时仍然保留对策略本身的完全控制权。 你决定 在哪里 交易，EA 帮你管理 如何 交易。 AutoTradeBot++ 提供针对   黄金（XAUUSD） 、   道琼斯（US30） 、 纳斯达克（US100） 、   所有外汇货币对 以及   S&P500（US500）   的专用版本。 你可以在开发者面板以及 TesterMob 平台中下载：   testermob.com   /   market.testermob.com 。 核心理念：通过“给线命名”来交易 无需手动逐笔下单，AutoTradeBot++ 使用图表上的 水平线 作为交易指令。 你只需要画线并命名，例如： 1_buy_0.10 → 0.10 手 Buy 挂单 1_sell_0.05 → 0.05 手 Sell 挂单 EA 将自动完成： 识别这是
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Imperium MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易顾问（EA），基于市场分析算法和风险管理。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅供参考。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
实用工具
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
实用工具
介绍适用于 MT5 的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker： 有了我们的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker，再也不会错过止损和止盈的设置，这是交易者在 MetaTrader 5 上浏览纳斯达克 100 市场时不可或缺的助手。该工具专为寻求自动管理止损和止盈水平的无缝解决方案的用户而设计。 主要功能 轻松实现自动化： 自动监控无止损和/或止盈的纳斯达克 100 指数交易。 根据用户配置设置动态调整水平。 订单类型的多样性： 兼容纳斯达克 100 指数的市价订单和挂单。 支持 MetaTrader 5 中的各种订单类型。 定制配置： 用户友好的参数设置允许自定义跟踪偏好和止损/止盈水平。 范围灵活： 可选择为其运行的特定 NAS100 工具或所有交易工具设置止损和止盈。 快速执行： 确保快速设置所需的 StopLoss 和/或 TakeProfit 值，无需等待新的 tick 即可迅速响应。 MetaTrader 5 兼容性： 与 MetaTrader 5 中的所有订单类型兼容，实现无缝集成。 使用 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker
FREE
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
专家
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
专家
Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro 1.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) crafted for trading XAU/USD on the 30-minute timeframe . Designed with precision and control in mind, this EA offers robust protection and a dynamic strategy to thrive in gold's high-volatility environment. Key Features : Optimized for XAU/USD : Tailored to capture lucrative opportunities in gold trading. News Filter : Protects your positions by avoiding trades during high-impact news events. Entry Protections : Maximum Spread C
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
实用工具
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
实用工具
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
实用工具
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
实用工具
该工具允许绘制不同类型的图表。 秒图从1秒到86400秒 从1滴答开始的滴答图 成交量图 三角洲图 仁科图 范围图 用于体积分析的内置指标。 该工具的演示版 https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond 每日市场概况和所选时间框架的市场概况。 集群搜索。 不平衡。 VWAP。 动态POC、VAH、VAL 价格窗口简介 具有不同表现形式的垂直体积。 δ，有不同的可视化选项。 当前的和高的时间框架极 地下室指标烛台显示 也可以从图表中进行交易。 注意：该工具是为具有真实（交换）量的市场设计的。 它不适合外汇市场。它在VPS上不起作用。它在策略测试器中不起作用。 为了控制该图表，我们使用了 鼠标左键 - 移动图表，在设置中选择不同的模式，调用位于屏幕左下角带螺丝刀的钥匙图标下的主设置窗口。 鼠标右键 - 用于输入位于屏幕左上角图标下的图形结构的设置，以及绘制垂直、水平、趋势线和矩形的单独设置。 在图表区域旋转鼠标滚轮--左右移动图表，按住Ctrl键--上下移动图表，在价格比例区域--按价格比例，在时间轴区域--按时间比例。 H键--在
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ForexSource Dashboard
Adnan Abdul Rehman
实用工具
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
用於半自動交易的實用程序。應用動態水平來設置經紀人不可見的止損、止損、止盈和追踪止損。適合與任何經紀人合作，包括具有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀人。 MT4 版顧問鏈接 可以使用按鈕或線條打開交易。為了讓顧問沿著這條線開倉：在圖表上畫一條線並重命名。當價格穿過它時，EA 將執行相應的命令。 OPEN_SELL - 開一個賣單 CLOSE_SELL - 關閉所有賣單 OPEN_BUY - 未結買單 CLOSE_BUY - 關閉所有買單 命令執行後，寫註釋“OK”，該行只執行一次命令。 該圖表顯示有關收到的利潤、當前未平倉頭寸（訂單數量、手數和利潤）、開倉訂單按鈕、執行速度和滑點的信息。 選項： MAGIC_NUMBER - 幻數； LOT_SIZE_MULTIPLY - 平均訂單的手數乘數； MIN_GRID_STEP - 平均訂單之間的最小步長； GRID_PRICE_STEP - 打開平均訂單前的最小步長； STOPLOSS - 一籃子訂單的止損； TAKEPROFIT - 一籃子訂單的獲利； TRAILING_STOP - 追踪期間的最低利潤； TRAILING_S
Fast operation
Yong Tan
实用工具
快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 提供快速操作，默认大小，盈利点和止损点都可以单独找我，定制开发。    图表可以自行设定品种，时间周期。 快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 
Copier MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
实用工具
複製器 MT5 是安裝在一台計算機或 VPS 服務器上的多個 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 和 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 帳戶之間交易的最快和最可靠的複制器。交易從MASTER賬戶複製到SLAVE賬戶，複​​製是由於通過文本文件交換信息，速度小於0.5秒，參數可配置。交易複製器高精度控制MASTER賬戶的所有變化，調整SL和TP水平，支持部分和完全關閉訂單，修改掛單等。 複印機在同一台計算機上的終端之間工作，而不是通過互聯網！要在 MT4 和 MT5 終端之間複製交易，您需要購買兩個版本的產品。 MT4產品版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45791 這個交易複印機可以做什麼： 將交易從一個帳戶複製到多個或從多個帳戶複製到一個； 複製市價單和掛單，可配置； 根據幻數或符號複製交易； 更改交易代碼，例如，在 GBPUSD 對上打開交易，而不是 EURUSD 對； 反向複製交易，例如，打開一個賣出訂單，而不是買入； 增加或減少複製交易量； 與 MASTER 賬戶完全或部分同步交易； 支持部分平倉和改
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
GRID for MT5 是一種方便的工具，適用於那些使用訂單網格進行交易的人，專為在外匯金融市場上進行快速而舒適的交易而設計。 MT5 的 GRID 有一個可定制的面板，其中包含所有必要的參數。適合有經驗的交易者和初學者。與任何經紀商合作，包括有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀商 - 首先，關閉之前打開的交易。訂單網格可以是固定的——訂單以固定的步長開倉，或者有動態的開倉水平——以更好的價格開倉，它只適用於市價單。 GRID for MT5 交易面板具備開倉、平倉和追踪訂單功能。訂單由一籃子關閉，可以是單向 - 僅買入或賣出，或雙向買入和賣出。要平倉，可以使用止損、止盈、盈虧平衡和追踪止損功能。止損和止盈可以設置為餘額的百分比。具有最短持倉時間和新訂單開倉最小間隔（秒）功能。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46234 選項： MULTIDIRECTIONAL_MODE - 同時關閉雙向訂單，如果為 true - 關閉一籃子訂單，如果為 false - 買入和賣出訂單分別關閉； MIN_HOLDING_SEC - 最小持
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
实用工具
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Candle Countdown Timer
Maurice Tusche
5 (5)
实用工具
Introducing the Candle Countdown - Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Elevate your trading experience with our innovative Candle Countdown . This powerful tool provides a clear, visual representation of the remaining time until the next candle closes, empowering you to make informed decisions and execute your trades with precision. Key Features: Real-time countdown display, seamlessly integrated into your trading charts Sleek, intuitive design that enhances your chart's visual appeal Adaptive view
FREE
Real Fisher Transform
Maurice Tusche
5 (2)
指标
Fisher Transformation Indicator for MT5 – Spot Trend Reversals Before They Happen! The Fisher Transformation Indicator is your go-to tool for crystal-clear market movement detection. Through mathematical transformation of price data, it delivers unmistakable buy and sell signals – right there in your chart where you need them. Key Benefits: Early Warning System for Trend Changes – catch uptrends and downtrends before the crowd Crystal Clear Buy & Sell Signals – color-coded for instant recogniti
FREE
Risk Autopilot Buttons
Maurice Tusche
5 (2)
实用工具
Maximize Your Trading Precision and Risk Management This unparalleled plugin ensures you trade at your desired risk level with automated precision, setting a new standard in efficient trading execution. Exclusive Offer Limited time opportunity!   Get this cutting-edge plugin  for   only $89   instead of $149 (Offer ends on October 31, 2025). Boost your trading potential now. This special discount won't last! Streamlined Process 'Risk Autopilot Buttons' streamlines the process of setting StopLo
XScalpGenesis Scalp Trade Manager
Maurice Tusche
5 (4)
实用工具
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with XScalpGenesis Experience a new era of trading with XScalpGenesis , the ultimate expert advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Navigate markets with unparalleled precision thanks to cutting-edge features and an intuitive interface. Exclusive Offer Limited time opportunity! Get this cutting-edge plugin  for only $45 instead of $79 (Offer ends on October 31, 2025). Boost your trading potential now. This special discount won't last! P
