Dynamic Swing VWAP

Dynamic Swing Anchored VWAP is a precision price–volume tool designed to stay relevant to live market conditions. Instead of a static VWAP that drifts further away as sessions progress, this indicator anchors VWAP to fresh swing highs and lows and adapts its responsiveness as volatility changes.

The result is a fair-value path that follows price more closely, making pullbacks, retests, and mean-reversion opportunities easier to identify and trade.

CORE FEATURES



🔹 Swing Anchoring

Automatically detects swing highs and lows using your chosen Swing Period.

Each time a new pivot is confirmed, VWAP re-anchors from that point, ensuring the reference stays in line with current structure.

🔹 Adaptive VWAP Engine

VWAP is recalculated with a decay model: recent price×volume carries more weight, while older data fades out.Base responsiveness is controlled via the Adaptive Price Tracking (APT) setting.

With volatility adjustment enabled, APT automatically speeds up during spikes and slows down in quiet phases, keeping the VWAP relevant in all conditions.

🔹 Volatility-Aware Tracking

High volatility → VWAP tightens, hugging price for closer pullback opportunities.

Low volatility → VWAP smooths out, filtering market noise while still showing fair value.

WHY THIS BEATS A SIMPLE VWAP



Traditional VWAP drifts as volume accumulates, often losing touch with price after long moves. Retests become rare and unreliable.

Dynamic Swing Anchored VWAP solves this with:

Event-Driven Anchoring: VWAP restarts at every major pivot, keeping reference levels near the current market action.

Adaptive Responsiveness: Adjusts speed automatically to volatility, avoiding the lag of fixed VWAPs in fast markets and the overreaction in slow ones.

Result → A VWAP that follows the real rhythm of the market, creating more credible retests and dependable trade signals.

HOW TO TRADE WITH IT

📌 Swing-Aware Fair Value

Treat the anchored VWAP as a dynamic fair-value guide. Pullbacks into it after impulsive moves often mark high-probability retest zones.

📌 Trend Trading:

In trending conditions, the adaptive VWAP rides closer to price, offering smoother continuation pullbacks that align with momentum.

INPUTS

Swing Period: Number of bars for confirming swing highs/lows. Higher = cleaner pivots, lower = more frequent signals.

Adaptive Price Tracking (APT): Base responsiveness in bars. Lower = faster, tighter to price; higher = smoother.

Adapt APT by ATR Ratio: Auto-adjusts responsiveness with volatility (on/off).

Volatility Bias: Scales the influence of volatility (>1 stronger effect, <1 softer).





