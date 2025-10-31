CloseByHeikenAshiSmoothedEA

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trade Closer

Automate Your Trade Exits with Precision Based on Heiken Ashi Smoothed Signals

Overview

The Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trade Closer is a specialized Expert Advisor designed to automatically close your manually opened trades based on confirmed Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator signals. This EA does NOT open new positions - it exclusively manages the exit of your existing trades, giving you full control over entries while automating optimal exits.

Key Features

✅ Signal-Based Exit System - Closes trades only when the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator confirms a trend reversal

Closes SELL trades when indicator turns BULLISH (green candles)

Closes BUY trades when indicator turns BEARISH (orange candles)

✅ Manual Trading Compatible - Perfect for traders who prefer to manually enter trades but want automated, disciplined exits

✅ Visual Control Panel - Real-time dashboard displays:

Current Heiken Ashi signal (BULLISH ▲ / BEARISH ▼)

EA status (ON/OFF)

One-click toggle button to enable/disable the EA

✅ Smart Signal Detection - Only acts on CONFIRMED signals (closed candles), avoiding false signals from forming candles

✅ Multi-Symbol Support - Run on multiple charts simultaneously, each EA manages trades for its specific symbol only

✅ Flexible Filtering Options:

Filter by Magic Number

Filter by Comment

Or manage all manual trades (default)

✅ Zero Slippage Risk - Uses FOK (Fill or Kill) order filling for reliable execution

✅ Fully Customizable Indicator Settings - Match any Heiken Ashi Smoothed setup you prefer

How It Works

Open your trades manually based on your strategy Attach the EA to the chart of the symbol you're trading The EA monitors the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator continuously When a reversal is confirmed (candle closes with opposite signal), the EA automatically closes the appropriate trades View real-time status on the control panel

Trading Logic

BUY Trade Exit : When Heiken Ashi changes from BULLISH to BEARISH (green → orange), all BUY trades are closed

: When Heiken Ashi changes from BULLISH to BEARISH (green → orange), all BUY trades are closed SELL Trade Exit : When Heiken Ashi changes from BEARISH to BULLISH (orange → green), all SELL trades are closed

: When Heiken Ashi changes from BEARISH to BULLISH (orange → green), all SELL trades are closed Confirmation Required: EA waits for candle close before acting, ensuring reliable signals

Benefits

🎯 Disciplined Exits - Remove emotions from your exit strategy 🎯 Time-Saving - No need to monitor charts constantly 🎯 Risk Management - Automatically exits trades when trend reverses 🎯 Backtestable - Test the exit strategy on historical data 🎯 No Entry Risk - Since it only closes trades, there's no risk of unwanted position opening

Input Parameters

Indicator Settings

Smoothing Period (default: 10) - Period for the moving average smoothing. Higher values create smoother signals with fewer reversals

(default: 10) - Period for the moving average smoothing. Higher values create smoother signals with fewer reversals Smoothing Method (default: SMMA) - Moving average type: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), or Linear Weighted (LWMA)

(default: SMMA) - Moving average type: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), or Linear Weighted (LWMA) Step Size (default: 0) - Minimum price movement filter. Set to 0 to disable, or use values like 10-50 to filter noise

(default: 0) - Minimum price movement filter. Set to 0 to disable, or use values like 10-50 to filter noise Use Better Formula (default: false) - Alternative Heiken Ashi calculation method for different signal characteristics

EA Settings

EA Enabled (default: true) - Master on/off switch. Set to false to pause the EA without removing it

(default: true) - Master on/off switch. Set to false to pause the EA without removing it Magic Number (default: 0) - Filter trades by magic number. Set to 0 to manage all trades regardless of magic number

(default: 0) - Filter trades by magic number. Set to 0 to manage all trades regardless of magic number Comment Filter (default: "") - Only close trades containing this text in the comment. Leave empty to manage all trades

Panel Settings

Panel X Position (default: 20) - Horizontal position of control panel in pixels

(default: 20) - Horizontal position of control panel in pixels Panel Y Position (default: 50) - Vertical position of control panel in pixels

(default: 50) - Vertical position of control panel in pixels Panel Background Color (default: Dark Slate Gray) - Background color of the control panel

(default: Dark Slate Gray) - Background color of the control panel Text Color (default: White) - Color of text displayed on the panel

Installation

Download and install the EA in your MetaTrader 5 platform Also install the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator (available separately or built-in) Attach the EA to your trading chart Configure the indicator settings to match your preference Enable Auto Trading in MT5 Start trading - open positions manually, EA handles the exits!

Important Notes

⚠️ This EA does NOT open trades - It only closes existing positions ⚠️ Indicator settings must match - Ensure the EA parameters match your visual Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator settings ⚠️ One EA per symbol - Attach one EA instance to each symbol you trade ⚠️ Requires active market - EA needs bars to form to detect signal changes

Recommended Settings

For Scalping (M1-M5):

Smoothing Period: 7-10

Smoothing Method: EMA or LWMA

Step Size: 10-20

For Swing Trading (H1-H4):

Smoothing Period: 10-14

Smoothing Method: SMMA

Step Size: 0-10

For Position Trading (D1):

Smoothing Period: 14-21

Smoothing Method: SMMA or SMA

Step Size: 0

Support

For questions, custom modifications, or support, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on live trading.