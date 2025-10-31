CloseByHeikenAshiSmoothedEA
- Utilitaires
- JAMES PETER WILKINSON
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Automate Your Trade Exits with Precision Based on Heiken Ashi Smoothed Signals
Overview
The Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trade Closer is a specialized Expert Advisor designed to automatically close your manually opened trades based on confirmed Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator signals. This EA does NOT open new positions - it exclusively manages the exit of your existing trades, giving you full control over entries while automating optimal exits.
Key Features
✅ Signal-Based Exit System - Closes trades only when the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator confirms a trend reversal
- Closes SELL trades when indicator turns BULLISH (green candles)
- Closes BUY trades when indicator turns BEARISH (orange candles)
✅ Manual Trading Compatible - Perfect for traders who prefer to manually enter trades but want automated, disciplined exits
✅ Visual Control Panel - Real-time dashboard displays:
- Current Heiken Ashi signal (BULLISH ▲ / BEARISH ▼)
- EA status (ON/OFF)
- One-click toggle button to enable/disable the EA
✅ Smart Signal Detection - Only acts on CONFIRMED signals (closed candles), avoiding false signals from forming candles
✅ Multi-Symbol Support - Run on multiple charts simultaneously, each EA manages trades for its specific symbol only
✅ Flexible Filtering Options:
- Filter by Magic Number
- Filter by Comment
- Or manage all manual trades (default)
✅ Zero Slippage Risk - Uses FOK (Fill or Kill) order filling for reliable execution
✅ Fully Customizable Indicator Settings - Match any Heiken Ashi Smoothed setup you prefer
How It Works
- Open your trades manually based on your strategy
- Attach the EA to the chart of the symbol you're trading
- The EA monitors the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator continuously
- When a reversal is confirmed (candle closes with opposite signal), the EA automatically closes the appropriate trades
- View real-time status on the control panel
Trading Logic
- BUY Trade Exit: When Heiken Ashi changes from BULLISH to BEARISH (green → orange), all BUY trades are closed
- SELL Trade Exit: When Heiken Ashi changes from BEARISH to BULLISH (orange → green), all SELL trades are closed
- Confirmation Required: EA waits for candle close before acting, ensuring reliable signals
Benefits
🎯 Disciplined Exits - Remove emotions from your exit strategy 🎯 Time-Saving - No need to monitor charts constantly 🎯 Risk Management - Automatically exits trades when trend reverses 🎯 Backtestable - Test the exit strategy on historical data 🎯 No Entry Risk - Since it only closes trades, there's no risk of unwanted position opening
Input Parameters
Indicator Settings
- Smoothing Period (default: 10) - Period for the moving average smoothing. Higher values create smoother signals with fewer reversals
- Smoothing Method (default: SMMA) - Moving average type: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), or Linear Weighted (LWMA)
- Step Size (default: 0) - Minimum price movement filter. Set to 0 to disable, or use values like 10-50 to filter noise
- Use Better Formula (default: false) - Alternative Heiken Ashi calculation method for different signal characteristics
EA Settings
- EA Enabled (default: true) - Master on/off switch. Set to false to pause the EA without removing it
- Magic Number (default: 0) - Filter trades by magic number. Set to 0 to manage all trades regardless of magic number
- Comment Filter (default: "") - Only close trades containing this text in the comment. Leave empty to manage all trades
Panel Settings
- Panel X Position (default: 20) - Horizontal position of control panel in pixels
- Panel Y Position (default: 50) - Vertical position of control panel in pixels
- Panel Background Color (default: Dark Slate Gray) - Background color of the control panel
- Text Color (default: White) - Color of text displayed on the panel
Installation
- Download and install the EA in your MetaTrader 5 platform
- Also install the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator (available separately or built-in)
- Attach the EA to your trading chart
- Configure the indicator settings to match your preference
- Enable Auto Trading in MT5
- Start trading - open positions manually, EA handles the exits!
Important Notes
⚠️ This EA does NOT open trades - It only closes existing positions ⚠️ Indicator settings must match - Ensure the EA parameters match your visual Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator settings ⚠️ One EA per symbol - Attach one EA instance to each symbol you trade ⚠️ Requires active market - EA needs bars to form to detect signal changes
Recommended Settings
For Scalping (M1-M5):
- Smoothing Period: 7-10
- Smoothing Method: EMA or LWMA
- Step Size: 10-20
For Swing Trading (H1-H4):
- Smoothing Period: 10-14
- Smoothing Method: SMMA
- Step Size: 0-10
For Position Trading (D1):
- Smoothing Period: 14-21
- Smoothing Method: SMMA or SMA
- Step Size: 0
Support
Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on live trading.