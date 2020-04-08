Ultimate Nexus Point Reversal

I'm not here to sell you dreams or promise you'll quit your job next month. This indicator identifies three proprietary patterns that 99% of traders have never seen before. Why? Because I discovered them myself and spent countless hours refining the detection algorithm to only show you the absolute best setups. I've included 11 real chart screenshots across different assets. Go ahead—try to spot these patterns yourself. If you can identify them without the indicator, then congratulations. You have sharp eyes and you'll appreciate what this tool actually does. These patterns hide in plain sight, and most traders walk right past goldmines every single day.

Here's What You Need to Know (The Unfiltered Truth)

I ONLY trade daily timeframes. Period. Don't buy this if you're scalping 5-minute charts or trying to get rich quick. I have a day job I actually enjoy—good people, good work, steady income. Trading is my side hustle for extra money, not some fantasy escape plan. Why daily? Because that's where the real money moves. Central banks, institutional whales, market movers—they don't give a damn about your 15-minute chart. They think in days, weeks, months. So that's where I hunt. Can you use lower timeframes? Sure, but you only get STAR signals (I'll explain below). DOT and SQUARE signals are disabled on lower timeframes to keep the indicator running smooth. This is intentional.

The Three Signal Types (What Actually Matters)

  • STAR Signals: Decent win rate, but I rarely trade them. They're the appetizer.
  • DOT Signals: This is the main course. These are RARE. When they appear, it's like hitting the lottery. Check every single screenshot I've provided—you'll see why these are absolute gold. I hunt specifically for these setups.
  • SQUARE Signals: Highly dependable, but they need time. If you're impatient, skip these. When they work (and they usually do), the payoff is worth the wait.

What I'm NOT Giving You

  • Constant updates and tweaks
  • Hand-holding and support calls
  • Price reductions or sales
  • Trend-following signals (this is pure reversal)
  • Repainted signals that disappear


What I AM Giving You

  • 11 real asset screenshots so you can judge for yourself
  • Non-repainting signals (once they're there, they stay)
  • Patterns so rare most traders will never spot them manually
  • Complete transparency about what works and what doesn't

The Bottom Line

This is take-it-or-leave-it. Final version. Final price. I'm not changing anything because frankly, I don't have time and it already does exactly what I need.

If you want to:

  •  Check charts once per day in 5-10 minutes
  • Trade with institutional-level patience
  • Hunt for genuinely rare, high-probability reversals
  • Actually understand what you're buying before you buy it


Then this might be for you. If you want quick scalps, instant riches, or someone to hold your hand—keep looking. Less trades. Better trades. More money. That's the formula. Everything else is noise.


Study the 11 screenshots. Make your own decision. No sales pressure, no countdown timers, no BS.


