Full Time Pro Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Elias Mtwenge
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 28 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Welcome to the Full Time Pro Indicator – a professional-grade trading assistant built to help you make informed decisions through a visually intelligent and highly interactive chart interface.
Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this guide will walk you through every feature of the indicator so you can maximize your charting experience with precision and ease.
🕰️ Recommended Timeframe
📌 Best used on the 1-Hour (H1) timeframe
While the indicator works on all timeframes, H1 provides the best balance of trade clarity and timing accuracy.
📊 Key Features
1️⃣ Weekly Candles (Overlay Boxes)
-
Displays up to X recent weekly candles directly on your current chart.
-
Provides quick visual reference to the overall weekly trend and structure.
-
Helps you identify bullish or bearish sentiment at a glance.
Color codes:
-
✅ Bullish weekly candle: Green box
-
🔻 Bearish weekly candle: Red box
2️⃣ Mini Weekly Candles
-
A compressed visual panel of recent weekly candles shown within your intraday chart.
-
Positioned as a mini dashboard, it offers quick sentiment analysis for the week.
-
Ideal for confluence checks when planning intraday entries.
3️⃣ Candlestick Pattern Detection
-
Automatically detects and labels classic candlestick formations.
-
Recognizes high-probability patterns such as:
-
Doji
-
Morning Star
-
Shooting Star
-
Spinning Top
-
Engulfing Patterns
-
-
Shows signals with compact labels and optional arrow markers.
Usage Tip: Use arrows to time entries when patterns align with your directional bias.
4️⃣ Stacked Projection Tool
-
Visual forecasting tool that plots Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.
-
Calculates Risk to Reward Ratio (RRR) and displays it directly on the chart.
-
Automatically adjusts the TP level to ensure a minimum of 1:2.5 RRR, giving you favorable setups only.
Zones:
-
🟩 Green Zone – Target Take Profit area
-
🟥 Red Zone – Stop Loss area
-
⚫ Black Line – Entry level
5️⃣ Lot Size Calculator
-
Displays a live panel that calculates your ideal lot size per trade based on:
-
Your account balance
-
Selected risk percentage
-
Actual stop loss size
-
Broker leverage
-
-
Shows important trade metrics such as entry price, TP/SL in pips, and risk-reward ratios.
Why it matters: This keeps your risk managed and positions appropriately sized.
6️⃣ Watchlist Panel (Clickable)
-
A customizable panel listing your favorite currency pairs or symbols.
-
Click on any pair name to instantly switch charts without typing.
-
Updates in real-time based on Market Watch symbols.
Tip: Focus only on pairs with strong weekly patterns or projection setups.
7️⃣ Chart Name Label
-
Displays the current chart’s symbol and timeframe at the top center.
8️⃣ Forecast Status Panel
-
Tracks the live trade performance of the current forecast.
-
Shows:
-
🟢 Trade in Profit
-
🔴 Trade in Loss
-
🟠 Breakeven
-
❌ Not Triggered
-
-
Visually indicates if TP or SL was hit or if trade is active.
-
Helps in managing open setups with clarity and without confusion.
9️⃣ Auto Forecast & Trade Detection
-
The system draws forecast boxes every week.
-
Boxes appear automatically based on historical cloud momentum.
-
Used to align future trades with trend direction.
-
Please watch screenshot section for more details.
🔒 Risk Disclaimer
⚠️ Trading foreign exchange carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
The Full Time Pro Indicator is a visual trading assistant and does not constitute financial advice.
You are solely responsible for any decisions you make using this tool. Please trade responsibly and manage your risk accordingly.
📬 Support
For questions, improvements, or feedback, send me a private message and I will be very glad to help.