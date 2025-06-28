Dear traders,

Welcome to the Full Time Pro Indicator – a professional-grade trading assistant built to help you make informed decisions through a visually intelligent and highly interactive chart interface.

Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this guide will walk you through every feature of the indicator so you can maximize your charting experience with precision and ease.





🕰️ Recommended Timeframe

📌 Best used on the 1-Hour (H1) timeframe

While the indicator works on all timeframes, H1 provides the best balance of trade clarity and timing accuracy.



📊 Key Features

1️⃣ Weekly Candles (Overlay Boxes)

Displays up to X recent weekly candles directly on your current chart.

Provides quick visual reference to the overall weekly trend and structure.

Helps you identify bullish or bearish sentiment at a glance.

Color codes:

✅ Bullish weekly candle: Green box

🔻 Bearish weekly candle: Red box







2️⃣ Mini Weekly Candles

A compressed visual panel of recent weekly candles shown within your intraday chart.

Positioned as a mini dashboard, it offers quick sentiment analysis for the week.

Ideal for confluence checks when planning intraday entries.







3️⃣ Candlestick Pattern Detection

Automatically detects and labels classic candlestick formations.

Recognizes high-probability patterns such as: Doji Morning Star Shooting Star Spinning Top Engulfing Patterns

Shows signals with compact labels and optional arrow markers.

Usage Tip: Use arrows to time entries when patterns align with your directional bias.









4️⃣ Stacked Projection Tool

Visual forecasting tool that plots Entry , Stop Loss , and Take Profit zones.

Calculates Risk to Reward Ratio (RRR) and displays it directly on the chart.

Automatically adjusts the TP level to ensure a minimum of 1:2.5 RRR, giving you favorable setups only.

Zones:

🟩 Green Zone – Target Take Profit area

🟥 Red Zone – Stop Loss area

⚫ Black Line – Entry level







5️⃣ Lot Size Calculator

Displays a live panel that calculates your ideal lot size per trade based on: Your account balance Selected risk percentage Actual stop loss size Broker leverage

Shows important trade metrics such as entry price, TP/SL in pips, and risk-reward ratios.

Why it matters: This keeps your risk managed and positions appropriately sized.









6️⃣ Watchlist Panel (Clickable)

A customizable panel listing your favorite currency pairs or symbols.

Click on any pair name to instantly switch charts without typing.

Updates in real-time based on Market Watch symbols.

Tip: Focus only on pairs with strong weekly patterns or projection setups.









7️⃣ Chart Name Label

Displays the current chart’s symbol and timeframe at the top center.







8️⃣ Forecast Status Panel

Tracks the live trade performance of the current forecast.

Shows: 🟢 Trade in Profit 🔴 Trade in Loss 🟠 Breakeven ❌ Not Triggered

Visually indicates if TP or SL was hit or if trade is active.

Helps in managing open setups with clarity and without confusion.







9️⃣ Auto Forecast & Trade Detection

The system draws forecast boxes every week.

Boxes appear automatically based on historical cloud momentum.

Used to align future trades with trend direction.

Please watch screenshot section for more details.







🔒 Risk Disclaimer

⚠️ Trading foreign exchange carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The Full Time Pro Indicator is a visual trading assistant and does not constitute financial advice.

You are solely responsible for any decisions you make using this tool. Please trade responsibly and manage your risk accordingly.

📬 Support

For questions, improvements, or feedback, send me a private message and I will be very glad to help.



