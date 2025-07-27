PipStartex is an indicator for scalping. It draws overbought/oversold price zones on the chart in the form of a channel. It also draws yellow dots on the chart when the price goes beyond the channel. When the price goes beyond this channel, it always tries to return back. Knowing this pattern, every trader can use it for trading. When the price in the oversold zone goes beyond the channel below the red zone, we open a buy deal. When the price in the overbought zone goes beyond the channel above the blue zone, we open a sell deal. In 97% of cases, the price always quickly tries to return to the comfort zone. The comfort zone is when the price is inside the channel. When the price goes beyond the channel, it feels uncomfortable there. In order to see how this happens, download the demo version of the indicator and test it in the strategy tester in visual mode.

Why you should use this indicator: