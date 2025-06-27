Full Time Pro Indicator

Dear traders,

Welcome to the Full Time Pro Indicator – a professional-grade trading assistant built to help you make informed decisions through a visually intelligent and highly interactive chart interface.

Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this guide will walk you through every feature of the indicator so you can maximize your charting experience with precision and ease.


🕰️ Recommended Timeframe

📌 Best used on the 1-Hour (H1) timeframe
While the indicator works on all timeframes, H1 provides the best balance of trade clarity and timing accuracy.


📊 Key Features

1️⃣ Weekly Candles (Overlay Boxes)

  • Displays up to X recent weekly candles directly on your current chart.

  • Provides quick visual reference to the overall weekly trend and structure.

  • Helps you identify bullish or bearish sentiment at a glance.

Color codes:

  • ✅ Bullish weekly candle: Green box

  • 🔻 Bearish weekly candle: Red box



2️⃣ Mini Weekly Candles

  • A compressed visual panel of recent weekly candles shown within your intraday chart.

  • Positioned as a mini dashboard, it offers quick sentiment analysis for the week.

  • Ideal for confluence checks when planning intraday entries.



3️⃣ Candlestick Pattern Detection

  • Automatically detects and labels classic candlestick formations.

  • Recognizes high-probability patterns such as:

    • Doji

    • Morning Star

    • Shooting Star

    • Spinning Top

    • Engulfing Patterns

  • Shows signals with compact labels and optional arrow markers.

Usage Tip: Use arrows to time entries when patterns align with your directional bias.



4️⃣ Stacked Projection Tool

  • Visual forecasting tool that plots Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.

  • Calculates Risk to Reward Ratio (RRR) and displays it directly on the chart.

  • Automatically adjusts the TP level to ensure a minimum of 1:2.5 RRR, giving you favorable setups only.

Zones:

  • 🟩 Green Zone – Target Take Profit area

  • 🟥 Red Zone – Stop Loss area

  • Black Line – Entry level



5️⃣ Lot Size Calculator

  • Displays a live panel that calculates your ideal lot size per trade based on:

    • Your account balance

    • Selected risk percentage

    • Actual stop loss size

    • Broker leverage

  • Shows important trade metrics such as entry price, TP/SL in pips, and risk-reward ratios.

Why it matters: This keeps your risk managed and positions appropriately sized.



6️⃣ Watchlist Panel (Clickable)

  • A customizable panel listing your favorite currency pairs or symbols.

  • Click on any pair name to instantly switch charts without typing.

  • Updates in real-time based on Market Watch symbols.

Tip: Focus only on pairs with strong weekly patterns or projection setups.



7️⃣ Chart Name Label

  • Displays the current chart’s symbol and timeframe at the top center.



8️⃣ Forecast Status Panel

  • Tracks the live trade performance of the current forecast.

  • Shows:

    • 🟢 Trade in Profit

    • 🔴 Trade in Loss

    • 🟠 Breakeven

    • ❌ Not Triggered

  • Visually indicates if TP or SL was hit or if trade is active.

  • Helps in managing open setups with clarity and without confusion.



9️⃣ Auto Forecast & Trade Detection

  • The system draws forecast boxes every week.

  • Boxes appear automatically based on historical cloud momentum.

  • Used to align future trades with trend direction.

  • Please watch screenshot section for more details.



🔒 Risk Disclaimer

⚠️ Trading foreign exchange carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
The Full Time Pro Indicator is a visual trading assistant and does not constitute financial advice.
You are solely responsible for any decisions you make using this tool. Please trade responsibly and manage your risk accordingly.

📬 Support

For questions, improvements, or feedback, send me a private message and I will be very glad to help.


