Greed Radar Monitor

Greed Radar Monitor – Your Key to Controlled, Thoughtful Trading

The Greed Radar Monitor is an essential tool for mindful traders, designed to help you assess your emotional state, particularly your level of greed, before you enter a trade. Priced at just $50, this utility offers a precise evaluation to ensure you're making trades with clarity, balance, and control.

The Logic Behind the Greed Radar Monitor:
This tool uses a simple, insightful questionnaire to evaluate your emotional well-being, particularly your level of greed, helping you determine if you're mentally prepared to make wise trading decisions. Here's how it works:

  • Dynamic Questioning: The tool asks a series of questions based on psychological principles to evaluate your emotional state, specifically focusing on greed and impulse.
  • Instant Feedback: After completing the test, you'll receive a personalized score reflecting your emotional balance, helping you decide whether it's the right time to trade or if a pause is necessary.
  • Motivational Guidance: Based on your score, the system provides tailored motivational messages to either boost your confidence or encourage you to step back and reassess your approach.
  • Control Buttons: The intuitive interface allows you to start the test, reset the session, and easily navigate the tool.
  • Timer and Countdown: A built-in timer ensures you're not rushing decisions, promoting mindfulness with wait periods between tests to allow for reflection.

Why You Need the Greed Radar Monitor:
Trading isn't just about strategy and market analysis – it's also about maintaining control over your emotions. Entering the market with unchecked greed can cloud your judgment and lead to poor decisions. This tool helps ensure you're in the right mindset, giving you control before every trade.

The Greed Radar Monitor helps you:

  • Avoid impulsive decisions driven by emotional highs or the temptation of greed.
  • Gain insights into your current emotional state, with actionable feedback to help you adjust your mindset.
  • Stay grounded with personalized motivational messages based on your emotional score.

Additional Features:

  • Highly Customizable: Personalize your messages, themes, and test parameters to fit your unique trading needs.
  • Easy to Use: The user-friendly interface makes this tool accessible for traders of all experience levels.
  • Seamless Integration: Works perfectly with MetaTrader, so you can incorporate it into your trading routine without hassle.

For just $50, you gain access to this critical tool, ensuring you're always trading with the right mindset, free from the distractions of greed.


Önerilen ürünler
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Pip Movement Alert MT4 ile piyasa momentumunun önünde olun; birden fazla sembolle hassas pip hareketlerini izlemek ve traderları uyarmak için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir çoklu para birimi göstergesi, forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için idealdir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda ani piyasa değişikliklerini tespit etme yeteneğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, hızlı fiyat hareketlerini sermayeye çevirm
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Signal Strength Meter
Naim El Hajj
4 (5)
Göstergeler
The Signal Strength Meter is a Multi-Currency, Dual Timeframe Interactive Indicator, which calculates the strength of buy and sell signals, and displays a score for each symbol on a display board. Get a 7-Day Free Trial Version:  Click  Here  (Full Access to The Indicator for 7 Days) Check Video Below For Complete Demonstration, and User Manual here . Key Features: Allows you to see multiple currency signals from one chart Analyses the signals from more than a dozen classic indicators Identif
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Göstergeler
RSI / TDI uyarı panosu, ticaret yaptığınız her büyük çiftte RSI'leri (sizin tarafınızdan seçilebilir) bir kerede izlemenize olanak tanır. İki şekilde kullanabilirsiniz: 1. Birden fazla zaman çerçevesi seçin ve çizgi, normal ticaret koşullarının ötesine geçen birden fazla zaman çerçevesi olduğunda size gösterecektir. Birden fazla zaman diliminde aşırı alım veya aşırı satım seviyesine ulaştığı için fiyatın son zamanlarda sert bir şekilde yükseldiğinin harika bir göstergesi, bu nedenle yakında
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
Göstergeler
This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
Query specified past time for symbol Utam
Klein Gyula
Göstergeler
Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.22 (9)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Göstergeler
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
Magic Curves
Aleksey Usachev
Göstergeler
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
BotM5 MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
BotM5 MT4  Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! Version MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123028 If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal
Momentum MTF dashboard
Makarii Gubaydullin
Göstergeler
Seçilen Semboller için Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Momentum Değerleri: mevcut piyasa eğilimlerini karşılaştırın Gösterge, seçilen tüm zaman dilimlerinden ve Sembollerden Momentum göstergesi değerlerini tek bir tabloda gösterir, böylece mevcut piyasa fiyat eğilimlerini hızlı bir şekilde analiz etmenizi sağlar. Çok   fonksiyonlu aracım : 66+ özellik  |   Sorularınız  için iletişim  |   MT5 sürümü Her Sembol özelleştirilebilir: kaldırılabilir / değiştirilebilir. En fazla 40 Sembol ekleyebilirsiniz. Panel,
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Stokastik Osilatörün çoklu para birimi ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi modifikasyonu. Parametrelerde istediğiniz para birimini ve zaman dilimlerini belirtebilirsiniz. Panel, Sinyal ve Ana (stokastik geçiş) çizgilerinin mevcut değerlerini ve kesişimlerini görüntüler. Ayrıca gösterge aşırı alım ve aşırı satım seviyelerini geçerken bildirim gönderebilir. Noktalı bir hücreye tıkladığınızda bu sembol ve nokta açılacaktır. Bu MTF Tarayıcıdır. Para Birimi Gücü Ölçer'e benzer şekilde, Kontrol Paneli belirli b
JTM MultiView Scanner With Watchlist Pro Version
Lukasz Kubisz
Yardımcı programlar
This utility allows to quickly scan markets on different timeframes without dragging symbols from Market Watch. It supports multi timeframe analysis, ie. 3 different timeframes can be scanned. Additionally, it saves objects drawn of chart to file and synchronize its between other windows. Also, this utility will automatically save all objects and drawing to a file and restore when switching back; also template will be loaded on other charts, too. The watchlist is based on instruments listed on M
DrakonMA
Mikhail Bilan
Göstergeler
Moving indicator. It is written so that it doesn't signal when two moving averages cross. Easy to operate.  It performed well on European and Asian currencies. Designed for long-term and medium-term types of trading.  Индикатор мувингов. Написан так что даёт сигнал при пересечении двух скользящих. Прост в управлении.   Хорошо себя показал на европейских и азиатских валютах.  Рассчитан  на долгосрочный тип торговли. 
FREE
Symbols Spread panel
Andrii Miknevich
5 (1)
Göstergeler
An indicator in the form of a panel for collecting statistics on spreads from a specified list of pairs. It is enough to open one chart and set an indicator to collect statistics for all specified pairs. After completion of work, the panel writes values to a file, which allows not to interrupt statistics after completion of work. Input parameters: -Interval to update the spread for pairs (sec) Allows you to specify how often to collect statistics (allows you to reduce the load) -List of pair
FREE
Intelligent Moving MT4
Denys Babiak
Göstergeler
Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements. Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For
MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. This DEMO only shows 4 currencies and 4 timeframes, for the full version please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24252 How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving ave
FREE
Currency Market Health
Cuong Le Van
Göstergeler
This indicator includes: Currency Strength Meter My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time. Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each
Ticks Line Chart
Evgeny Belyaev
Göstergeler
Ticks Line Chart is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator allows displaying a tick chart in a separate window, so that you can see price changes inside bars. Note that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform only shows the static spread, that is why in in the tester the distance between the ASK and Bid prices will always be the same. Indicator Benefits Perfect for scalping. A unique indicator, there are no free analogues. Using the flexible indi
Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
Andre Pier
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on other strategies Please see backtest results i
FREE
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Yardımcı programlar
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
Channel Range Medvedev Percentage
Valeriy Medvedev
Göstergeler
This indicator is a logical extension of the product at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12526 . The only difference is that price movement is displayed using a histogram with levels, allowing to assess the direction and strength of the movement. How to interpret the signal: 0 - the middle of the channel; above 0.5 - the breakdown of the channel up; below -0.5 - the breakdown of the channel down. Both indicators are displayed in the attached screenshots. Install the indicator and you will
Order profit detect and closer
Furkan Damar
Yardımcı programlar
Automatically closes orders when profit per lot or total profit reaches your specified level Per a lot : The amount of wins per lot in the selected symbol. Each orders is calculated as 1 lot. Example: If EURUSD total lot is 2.05 and earnings per lot is $ 100, then 100 * 2.05 = 205 $. Orders will be closed when EURUSD has a total profit of $ 205. When the total of all orders on the selected symbol reaches the specified amount, it closes all orders belonging to the symbol. For example: There are 3
MagicExcel
Alessandro Brunelli
Yardımcı programlar
MagicExcel will allow you to extrapolate, from your trades, reports split down by Expert Advisor. The generated reports allow you to quickly compare statistics of trades data from different Expert Advisors, different symbols and also the behavior of an Expert Advisor against different symbols. Additionally, if selected, a report will be created that shows the behavior of the Expert Advisor over time. This is a very useful tool for a trader who works with many Expert Advisors at the same time. R
Orders Info
Iurii Tokman
Göstergeler
The product shows general information in a single chart window. It is convenient when you trade many symbols simultaneously. The indicator shows the total number of positions and pending orders. The following info is displayed for opened positions: symbol, amount of opened buy orders for this symbol and their total profit in deposit currency, amount of opened sell orders and their total profit, total profit of opened buy and sell orders. The following info is displayed for pending orders: symbol
UR DivergenceSpotter
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Göstergeler
UR Sapma Gözlemcisi   UR DivergenceSpotter, uzun yıllara dayanan deneyimin sonucudur ve bazen en kolay yollar en iyisidir. Birkaç gösterge arasında iyi bir korelasyon vardır, ancak bunlar uyumsuz olduğunda - fiyat "yeniden ayarlamaya" çalışır - ve işte o anda UR DivergenceSpotter ile bir sinyal alırız. UR Divergence Spotter kullanmanın avantajları: parametre yok Mum oluşturulduktan sonra yeniden boyanmaz Sinyal artık geçerli olmadığında sinyal verir (bu, işleminizi daha uzun süre tutabileceğ
Q Math
Dariel Iserne Carrera
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Check it out and if you like it just enjoy it. Try various values to find the setting that best suits your trading. Upward signal if the indicator is colored lawn green and bearish signal if the indicator is gray. You can use the line itself to trailing stop when you open orders. This is just a tool. A complement. It is not a strategy. Combine it with your own analysis Just download it and try it, it's free.
FREE
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Exp-Averager,   ortalama alım satımları açarak belirli bir düşüşe uğramış işlemlerinizin ortalamasını almak için tasarlanmıştır. Danışman, trend üzerinde veya mevcut trendin karşısında yeni pozisyonlar açma olanağına sahiptir. Aynı zamanda bir dizi pozisyon için geçerli olan akıllı bir takip eden durdurma özelliği de içerir. Danışman pozisyonların lot büyüklüğünü artırabilir veya azaltabilir. Bu, kaybedilen pozisyonları ortalama fiyata getirmek için yaygın olarak kullanılan bir stratejidir. MT
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Çok Önemli: "Siparişler Arası Mesafe" ayarını lütfen düzenleyin. İyi sonuçlar almak için bunu 2 ile 10 arasında bir değere düşürün.** Forex ve volatil piyasalarla işlem yapmak çok karmaşık ve riskli olabilir. Neredeyse tüm stratejiler %100 başarılı olmayabilir! Yeni uzman danışmanımız "Super Hedge Fighter EA" ile piyasayı yeni bir açıdan göreceksiniz! Volatiliteyi artık korkulacak bir şey olarak görmeyeceksiniz, çünkü bu sizin gelir kaynağınız olacak. "Super Hedge Fighter EA", özellikle d
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Çok önemli: "Siparişler arasındaki mesafeyi" ayarlayın... İyi sonuçlar almak için mesafeyi küçültün. Daha yüksek mesafeler, EA'yı çok daha güvenli hale getirecektir. Forex ticareti, milyonlarca yol sunar! Yenilikçi yollardan biri, akıntıya karşı gitmektir! Burada piyasaya karşı savaşıyoruz ve ondan ekmeğimizi ve tereyağımızı kazanıyoruz :) (Ticaret risklidir ve kaybedebilirsiniz!) İşte buradan çıktı fikir! Piyasaya karşı savaşmak. Expert Advisor, Hedging, Grid ve trend stratejilerinin bir kombin
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt