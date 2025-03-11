Visual Mountain Echo Indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Sürüm: 1.21
- Güncellendi: 11 Mart 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Mountain Echo Indicator
Your key to uncovering trade opportunities, designed for custom optimization.
Price: $65
Key Features:
-
Visual Buy and Sell Signals
The indicator places visually appealing arrows directly on your chart:
- Lime Green Arrows indicate potential buy opportunities.
- Red Arrows signal potential sell opportunities.
-
Customizable Stochastic Parameters
Includes key inputs like:
- %K Period (default: 14)
- %D Period (default: 3)
- Slowing (default: 3)
- Bars to Wait Between Signals (default: 10)
-
Easy-to-Tune Logic
Built with a simple yet effective structure, allowing you to:
- Adjust inputs to fit your strategy.
- Use additional visualization lines, such as a "%K Line," to analyze trends.
-
Optimization-Ready
This indicator comes unoptimized by design, encouraging you to fine-tune it for your preferred trading conditions or instruments.
How It Works:
The indicator uses a Stochastic Oscillator framework to determine overbought and oversold zones.
It places buy or sell signals when specific stochastic thresholds are breached.
Buffers track signals internally, ensuring precision and reducing redundancy.