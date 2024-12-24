Zone to Zone Indicator for Metatrader 4

5

Zone to Zone Indicator for MT4

Introducing the "Zone to Zone" indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to enhance your trading strategy with precision and versatility.

Key Features:

  1. Accurate Historical Resistance/Support Zones: Effortlessly identify key resistance and support zones on your chart, drawn with pinpoint accuracy.

  2. Highly Configurable: Tailor the indicator to your specific needs with a wide range of input parameters.

  3. Customizable Parameters: Specify the length, width, and number of highs/lows for each zone. Additionally, you can customize the color of each zone, and adjust various other settings to suit your trading style.

The "Zone to Zone" indicator offers an unparalleled level of customization and precision, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to optimize their market analysis and decision-making process. Enhance your trading experience with this versatile and powerful indicator.


İncelemeler 1
mecislovas
81
mecislovas 2025.04.07 10:54 
 

Indicator is a game changer, and support from creator is more then incredible, all small issues sorted very quickly and professionally. Thanks again

