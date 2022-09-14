MT4 Reinvented

Welcome guys !





I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).





This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely !

It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling.





I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.





Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never have to enter a manual lot size or price anymore.





This tool is a MUST for prop firms challenges that require to manage risk accordingly in %. It's a tool built by a trader, for trader









Here's the feature list





- It's the only chart you'll need ( all the pairs are embedded in one chart )

- Automatic sizing on every order, adjusted for almost every brokers ( I'll offer support on this if the broker you are using doesn't react well to sizing calculation ).

- Every sizing done with the tool is based off the % risk you set

- Custom default trade setup on each trade you take, adjustable easily ( Exemple a 20 pips SL, RRR 3.0 : so auto TP at 60 pips)

- Smart breakeven so you don't wait at 0$ - Comissions to breakeven

- Comissions and swap are all included in profit shown everywhere, so when you press a button, you get the amount it's shown ( Unlike in MT4 )

- Account profit protection brackets so you don't bust ruling of your firm challenge

- Symbol profit protection brackets so you can't go to sleep with a trade running without having fear of a unfortunate event

- Show profit in either $ or % of account balance

- Speed execution for scalping with automatic price tracking auto. You wait for the price you want, only one button to launch the trade based off % risk

- P/L history to keep track of your profit day by day while going throught your challenges.

- A watchlist panel with all default Forex symbols, gold, silver, markets indicies ( NAS100, US30, SP500) as well as crude oil

- You see where pendings are set

- You see where you have orders running ( Loser or winner )

- Acts as watchlist also since you see easily where limit/stop orders are across all assets

- See alerts you set on each of them so you don't miss a trade

- Quick simple functions for partials and set breakeven on running orders ( with Shortkeys )

- A Panel to switch easily from a timeframe to another ( Basically the same as MT4, so you can remove it and have more place for the chart )

- A remastered MT4 Running Trades Panel which allows you to manage orders like never before ( We all know how bad is the terminal tab.. )

- UI is adjusted so it can work both on dark template and light template





In other words, everything MT4 should have had in the first place...

You have no idea how much all these flaw in MT4 will cost you money at the end of the day.





There is a lot of works involved on the UI experience to make it super smooth so it feels nice and not "invading" like a lot of stuff out there.





The fact you NEVER have to enter an input anymore is just so satisfying. I stuck to that goal of inputless environnement and never derogated from it.









In fact, if I had a only a keyboard with B, S and P on it, I would be able to trade better than 95% traders out there









Too much people get rekt punching a wrong size on the wrong asset ( who said gold ? ). This tool got it for you.





I'm personnally the kind of guy who HATES giving back profit to market. Again, this tool got it for you.









Don't forget the video below for all a full coverage of features since screenshots alone are pretty crude





If you have any questions either if you find a bug, need guidance or whatever, feel free to message me.





If you wanna meet me and ask question directly, join our discord server. I share my screen live 100% of time





Those more serious with community who wants to discuss business are free also to message me, or again, best way to communicate with us is with our discord !













Note : It's not tested for fancy stuff like uncommon commodities( Paladium etc.. ), exotic currencies,stocks or cryptos.





My guess is that it will work correctly for sizing calculation, but will have maybe some trouble setuping for exemple a "50 pips sl", so you might have to drag lines manually to setup your order accordingly

If you feel like a particular symbol SHOULD be in the watchlist, I might consider adding it in further release.



































