Trade Close Master

Overview:

Trade Close Master is a powerful yet straightforward tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that allows traders to efficiently close all open trades with a single command. This script simplifies the management of multiple trades by automating the closure process, ensuring a seamless trading experience. It is ideal for traders who need to quickly exit positions across various currency pairs and symbols, especially during fast-moving market conditions.


Advantages and Features:

  • Ease of Use: With a simple interface and intuitive design, the EA requires minimal setup, allowing traders to focus on their strategies rather than manual trade management.

  • Quick Execution: Instantly close all open trades with a single click, saving valuable time and reducing the risk of manual errors.

  • Automated Trading Permissions Check: The script automatically verifies if trading is allowed on the platform, providing a reminder to enable auto trading if necessary.

  • Time-Saving: Ideal for traders managing multiple positions, this EA can close all trades without the need for individual manual intervention.


Parameters:

There are no parameters for this script. It closes all trades regardless of slippage.


Download for free today!

Önerilen ürünler
Chart Background Image Setter
Ruey Yean Lee
Yardımcı programlar
Key Features: Custom Image:   The script allows you to set any image of your choice as the chart background. The image file should be in the   .bmp   format and located in the MQL4/Images folder of your MetaTrader 4 data folder. Automatic Replacement:   If an image is already set as the chart background, the script will automatically replace it with the new image. How It Works: The script operates in the following manner: Initialization:   Upon execution, the script checks if an object named “ i
FREE
Url HTML And XML Encoding To CSV Demo
Boubacar Tidiane Traore
Yardımcı programlar
Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
FREE
StarBot Demo
Dmitry Bondarenko
Yardımcı programlar
The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04. The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
Time Scale
Taras Slobodyanik
4.86 (14)
Göstergeler
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
FREE
Auto Stop Trail And Profit
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Stop Trail And Profit is an expert advisor that monitors orders, when it detects that one has been placed, on the same chart that has been activated or on all assets, depending on its configuration, it will place its respective stop loss, take profit and perform trail stop loss (in a classic way, keeping a distance or "step by step"). You can see more of my products here: www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Round Number By Pips
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Indicator draws Round Number lines by distance of pips. 1. You can enable / disable indicator to show / hide the lines. 2. You can set distance of pips between the lines. 3. You can edit the number of lines.  4. You can edit properties of lines by inputs (style (DASH, DOT, SOLID, ...) , width (1 for DASH, DOT, 2 is not for DASH, DOT, it only SOLID), color). When indicator is deleted from the chart, the lines will be removed.
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Sanırım herkes böyle bir para yönetimi kuralını «Kasa» olarak biliyor. Bilmeyenler için kasa, işlemdeki kazançlar ayak büyüklüğüyle eşitlendikten sonra pozisyonun yarısını kapatmayı varsayar. Böylece, fiyat açılıp dursa bile, artık para kaybetmeyeceksiniz, çünkü pozisyonun bir kısmı daha önce kapandığında tam olarak aynı miktarda kar elde edildi. Güvenlik Danışmanının yalnızca bir ayarı vardır – kapanış lotu. Onu 0 konumunda bırakarak, danışman anlaşmanın tam yarısını kapatacaktır. Danışmanın
FREE
Second Timeframe Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Second Timeframe Eval MT4 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe.   Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trad
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Göstergeler
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
Bollinger Bands TP Guardian MT4
Chi Hong Au Yeung
Yardımcı programlar
Bollinger Bands TP Guardian Bu yardımcı Expert Advisor, açık emirlerin Kâr Al (TP) seviyesini değiştirmek için Bollinger Bantlarını kullanır, işlem yönetiminizi geliştirir ve manuel işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra eller serbest kalmanızı sağlar. Ana Özellikler Otomatik TP Ayarı: EA, açık emirlerin TP'sini otomatik olarak ayarlar. Bollinger Bantları Entegrasyonu: TP seviyeleri, Üst, Orta veya Alt Bollinger Bandı kullanılarak belirlenir. Özelleştirilebilir Ayarlar: Kullanıcılar, Bollinger Bantlar
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Seviye göstergesi bir önceki günün verilerine dayanır. Matematiksel formül giriş ve çıkış seviyelerini belirler.  Ticaret önerileri. Seviyeler, volatilite göründüğünde Avrupa seansının başında işlem görür. Yetersiz volatilite durumunda, çıkmak için kar almanın yarısını kullanın. Fiyat yarı karla tersine dönerse, tersine döndüğünde de yarı kar alma seviyesinde bir hedef arayın. Fiyat giriş seviyesinden sıçradıysa, ters yönde fiyat ikinci alım karına ulaşabilir. Her zaman bir kopuşa girmemelisi
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Smart Auto Trailing Stop Loss
Dejan Boshkov
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA manage your trailing stop loss on every manual opened position and he lead your position to profit. This is free tool that can be used from any trader and is special good for rookie traders. You must to try it and you can feel how your positions go to profit.  I'm a professional forex trader for about 4 years now and I'm specialized in automated trading systems (EA's) and scalping trading strategies. I've tried a lot in my journey and finally found the tools that make consistent results
FREE
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Yardımcı programlar
Prop Trade Assistant — Smart Prop Account Manager Overview Prop Trade Assistant is a utility designed for traders using prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, MyForexFunds, etc.). It functions as a risk management tool and dashboard, providing real-time tracking of drawdown, current PnL, profit targets, and other account metrics. Features Calculates profit and loss based on lot size, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and break-even (BE) Accepts input values in pips, currency
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Yardımcı programlar
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Open the chart
Jie Yi Weng
Yardımcı programlar
You can check out comment #1 how does it work This is a very useful tool, enter the currency charts you need to open, use the symbol "/" to distinguish them, and select the periodicity /TF of the chart, press the button and they will open the charts for you in batches without you having to manually open them each! Because some EA use multiple currency pairs strategy, but do not support one chart to support all currency pairs, so I developed this tool, hope you like it, if you are satisfied with
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Göstergeler
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Deal multiplier Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
4.42 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the Signals service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point - fix
FREE
X OAuth2Configuration for MT4
Yutaka Okamoto
Yardımcı programlar
Script to configure "TweetHelper for MT4" environment settings for "Twitter API v2 OAuth 2.0 with PKCE". Client ID   : ${CLIENT_ID} Auth Basic base64   : β string(Base64) Response Code   :   auth_code   to be obtained in step 2 of "Connection Procedure Using OAuth2.0" Callback URI   : the value set in User authentication settings "Callback URI / Redirect URL" TweetHelper trial for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/54507 TweetHelper for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/54
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Tetris MT4
Mr Andrei Tulei
Yardımcı programlar
Tetris remains one of the most fun and addictive pieces of software to ever grace the computing scene. That's right, everything that everyone loves about Tetris can now be experienced on MT4 platform. Its beautiful simplicity and surprisingly fast-paced gameplay make it an exceptionally easy thing to just pick up and play on short notice. This version comes with everything everyone loves about Tetris. It has all six of the classic tetrimino shapes, the steadily growing level of challenge tha
FREE
Three Soldiers
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
FREE
ReplicatorDemo
Aleksej Shcherbak
Yardımcı programlar
This is a free demo version of the Replicator utility ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23028 ), which trades the minimum lot and only on EURUSD. The program is designed for copying your successful orders. The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to place the next orders, especially if it happens at night. Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, o
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
DI Drop Order
Dmitry Iglakov
Yardımcı programlar
This is a script for quick and easy placement of orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) to the user's choice. Simply drop the script on a chart part where you want to place the selected order. You can also set the automatic calculation of the lot size for the position, depending on the risk as a percentage. Also, you can use the script as a supplement to your trading strategy, since it is possible to specify a magic number. Features Fast placing of a required order (Buy Stop, Sell S
FREE
ZoomOUT
Maxim Polishchuk
Yardımcı programlar
ZoomOUT allows you to have a quick look at a selected bar on a higher timeframe in a pop-up window. After the launch, the indicator works in the background mode occupying no place in the chart and consuming no resources. When activating the indicator by Shift + o (customizable), a pop-up window with a chart displaying bars of higher timeframes is created. To hide a pop-up window, left-click on any clear place on the chart. The indicator is simple and requires no settings.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Yardımcı programlar
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Entry Journal
Lee Jingquan
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Entry Journal is your ultimate solution for streamlining trade entries and journaling. Designed specifically for forex traders, this powerful tool automates the tedious tasks of calculating lot sizes, placing trades, and documenting your trading activities. Say goodbye to manual entries and focus on making smarter trading decisions. Key Advantages: Automated Lot Size Calculation : Calculate the perfect lot size based on your stop loss level and risk amount. The lot size will be adjusted t
FREE
DrawStopLossOnChartScript
Lee Jingquan
Yardımcı programlar
The DrawStopLevel  script is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This script allows traders to quickly and easily draw a stop-loss horizontal line on their trading chart. This script is used in conjunction with the Trade Entry Journal Utility ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ . This script can also be easily integrated into any MT4 trading strategy, allowing for quick visual representation of stop-loss levels.
FREE
Box Breakout Alert
Lee Jingquan
Yardımcı programlar
Discover the power of precise trading with the Box Breakout Alert EA for MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor is designed to help you identify and act on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a profitable trade. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Box Breakout Alert EA is your key to smarter, more efficient trading. Key Features and Advantages: Real-Time Alerts : Get instant notifications on your MT4 app when the price breaks out of the defined support and resistance l
Box Trade Master
Lee Jingquan
Yardımcı programlar
Overview Box Trade Master is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate breakout trading strategies in the Forex market. This EA allows traders to maximise profits by effectively managing trades based on breakout patterns, freeing you from constant monitoring of the charts. Advantages Automated Breakout Trading : Automates the process of identifying and trading breakouts, reducing the need for manual chart monitoring. Customisable Settings : Easily adjust risk levels, trade directions
Grid Master Bot
Lee Jingquan
Yardımcı programlar
GridMaster Bot is an automated trading tool designed to help you profit regardless of market direction. With its grid trading strategy, this Expert Advisor (EA) automatically opens and manages trades based on price movements, allowing you to benefit from market fluctuations. Key Advantages: No Need to Predict Market Direction: GridMaster Bot allows you to profit whether the market moves up, down, or sideways. Fully Automated Trading: Set your parameters and let the bot do the work for you, handl
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt