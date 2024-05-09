Yaqoub Pro Trailing

This EA help you for

1. Auto set the TP & SL by default parameter

2. Auto trailing stop & step for any order that you place from any device

3. Easy way to close all orders with button "Close All" for the Current Symbol



How to use :

1. Add this EA for any symbol 

2. Set the variable value that you need to TP, SL, Trailing & Closing the orders action

3. This EA not based for specific Magic Number, then if you place the order on Mobile Device the order will be modify (SL,TP & Trailing) by EA 
