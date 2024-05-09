Yaqoub Pro Trailing
- Yardımcı programlar
- Yaqoub Yousef
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Güncellendi: 22 Ekim 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA help you for
1. Auto set the TP & SL by default parameter
2. Auto trailing stop & step for any order that you place from any device
3. Easy way to close all orders with button "Close All" for the Current Symbol
How to use :
1. Add this EA for any symbol
2. Set the variable value that you need to TP, SL, Trailing & Closing the orders action
3. This EA not based for specific Magic Number, then if you place the order on Mobile Device the order will be modify (SL,TP & Trailing) by EA