

Tester binary indicators by Veles is a tool that checks the signals of any Meta Trader 4 indicator.

Main functions:



Ability to select buffers of the required indicator to receive BUY and SELL signals.

Ability to select the required expiration time based on indicator signals.

Possibility to select the operating time range of the required indicator.

Possibility to choose the trading verification scheme that is optimal for you (without martingale, martingale by candles, martingale by signal).

Ability to customize the initial deposit, transaction amount and payout percentage.

Note:



1) If you want to test the indicator through the Tester binary indicators by Veles utility in the MT4 Strategy Tester, then first of all you need to download the quote history. This is done through the menu: “Tools” - “History Center” - “Download”. Then continue setting up directly in the MT4 Strategy Tester.

2) If you want to test the indicator through the Tester binary indicators by Veles utility immediately on a loaded chart, then after loading quotes, specify in the MT4 settings ("Tools" - "Options" - "Charts") the maximum number of history bars and in the window (for example: 250,000 bars ). Then restart MT4 in offline mode. Load the required asset, make sure that the chart is loaded onto the required bar history (Home key). Install the Tester binary indicators by Veles utility directly on the chart, specify the settings and get ready-made statistics for your indicator.







