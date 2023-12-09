Baby Shark Pro MT4

Baby Shark Pro EA works using a series of indicators, mainly the RSI. This is an EA that uses martingale, so use with caution.

But Baby Shark Pro EA gives you the ability to change the multiplier parameter, which allows it to decrease the martingale level. Thus, you determine the risk level you want.

Unlike most of the other martingale, EA’s This doesn’t place random entries, rather it is riding on market movement RSI > 50. If the market moved the opposite direction after the first entry, the next entry is compounded by the multiplier.

Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Also, Make yourself familiar and understand how Baby Shark Pro EA works, then only use it in a real account.


Recommendations

  • Best on M5 Timeframe
  • Recommended to use on EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and EURJPY (Work best on EURUSD)
  • Minimum of $100 cent Account for each pair
  • Recommend running this EA 24/5 on a VPS
  • Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: ICMarket , NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Tickmill 


