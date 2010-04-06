CCIFullView

      CCI Full View can show the all 29 major and minor pairs CCI indicator live value，traders can view all 29 pairs CCI indicator live value with all 9 timeframes just attached it on ONE Chart, traders can see all the timeframes overbought signal and oversell signal on ONE Chart

     CCI Full View show the overbought signal and oversell value with highlight background color and font color, you can attach this utility on any pair chart and any timeframe, traders can see the overbought and oversell signal instantly

    How to start:

    Open any chart, attach this  utility to it, keep this chart opened ,watch signals shows and take trades


    1.CCI indicator is calculated by these parameters:

       Period :12      Applied_price:PRICE_TYPICAL   Shift:0

 

    2. Pairs:              Any Pair

       Timeframe:      Any Timeframe

 

    3.If you have any suggestion or bug: feel free to contact me with PM

       Or you can write me: wanghh_fight@163.com

 

    4.Now version is: 1.00, since you can not change the calculate parameters, I will update this utility frequently

 

    5.CCI Full View show the following 29 pairs CCI value:

       XAUUSD, EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY,CADCHF,

       AUDCHF, EURGBP,EURAUD,EURCHF,EURNZD,EURCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,

       GBPAUD, GBPCAD,GBPNZD,GBPCHF,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,

       GBPJPY, CADJPY,AUDJPY,CHFJPY,EURJPY

 

    6.Support the pairs with prefix or suffix, for example: mEURUSD, XAUUSDc

 

    7.When the CCI value is not calculated correctly(Mainly because of Tick Data Lack), The value will be shown as Unavailable.

 

  Input parameters:

    1.  CCIOverBoughtValue: Over Bought Value, when the CCI Indicator Value greater than this value, this value will be shown with highlight

    2.  CCIOverSellValue:      Over Sell Value, when the CCI Indicator Value less than this value, this value will be shown with highlight

    3.  TimerInterval:          the CCI Indicator Value update timer interval,this interval is between 1 and 60,

                                         if you set it  less than 1, will be set by 1; if you set it greater than 60,will be set by 60

    4.  SelectAll29SymbolsToMarketWatch: when you use CCI Full View, you can decide if you show all 29 pairs on the Market Watch or not

    5.  UpdateOnEveryTick:                      If the CCI Full View update the indicator value when every tick is Quoted

    6.  OverBoughtFontColor:                   Over  Bought Indicator Value Font Color

    7.  OverBoughtBackgroundColor:        Over  Bought Indicator Value Cell background Color

    8.  OverSellFontColor:                       Over  Sell Indicator Value Font Color

    9.  OverSellBackgroundColor:             Over  Sell Indicator Value Cell background Color

     


