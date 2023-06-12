The Shock Trend indicator shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This is a hybrid indicator, as it is based on the signals of several two well-known products - the average true range indicator, which determines the range of minimum and maximum price fluctuations, as well as closing prices. As a result - indicates the current market volatility. Also an indicator of the oscillator family. The indicator helps to calculate the oversold and overbought levels of a trading instrument.





When the trend changes, the Shock Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator when entering the market, after its correction. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. Uses two options for settings. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.