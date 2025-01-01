DokümantasyonBölümler
Hesap özelliklerinin değerine dönüş yapar.

long  AccountInfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  property_id      // Özellik tanımlayıcı
   );

Parametreler

property_id

[in]  Özellik tanımlayıcı. Bu değer, ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.

Dönüş değeri

long tipli değer.

Not

Varlık, bool, int veya long tiplerinden biri olmalıdır.

Örnek:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- AccountInfoInteger() fonksiyonundan elde edilen mevcut bilgileri göster
   printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
   bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
   bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
 
//--- Alım-satım yapılabilirliği hakkında bilgi ver
   if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
      Print("Bu hesapta alım-satıma izin verilmiştir ");
   else
      Print("Bu hesapta alım-satım yasaktır!");
 
//--- Bu hesapta Uzman Danışman ile alım-satım yapılabilir mi öğren
   if(EATradeAllowed)
      Print("Bu hesapta Uzman Danışman ile alım-satıma izin verilmiştir");
   else
      Print("Bu hesapta Uzman Danışman İle alım-satım yasaklanmıştır!");
 
//--- Hesap tipini öğren
   switch(tradeMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
         Print("Bu bir deneme hesabı");
         break;
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
         Print("Bu bir yarışma hesabı");
         break;
      default:Print("Bu bir gerçek hesap!");
     }
 
//--- StopOut seviyesi ayarlama modunu öğren
   switch(stopOutMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
         Print("StopOut seviyesi yüzde olarak belirlenmiş");
         break;
      default:Print("StopOut seviyesi parasal terimlerle belirlenmiş");
     }
  }

