AccountInfoInteger
Hesap özelliklerinin değerine dönüş yapar.
long AccountInfoInteger(
ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER property_id
);
Parametreler
property_id
[in] Özellik tanımlayıcı. Bu değer, ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.
Dönüş değeri
Not
Örnek:
void OnStart()
{
//--- AccountInfoInteger() fonksiyonundan elde edilen mevcut bilgileri göster
printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
//--- Alım-satım yapılabilirliği hakkında bilgi ver
if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
Print("Bu hesapta alım-satıma izin verilmiştir ");
else
Print("Bu hesapta alım-satım yasaktır!");
//--- Bu hesapta Uzman Danışman ile alım-satım yapılabilir mi öğren
if(EATradeAllowed)
Print("Bu hesapta Uzman Danışman ile alım-satıma izin verilmiştir");
else
Print("Bu hesapta Uzman Danışman İle alım-satım yasaklanmıştır!");
//--- Hesap tipini öğren
switch(tradeMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
Print("Bu bir deneme hesabı");
break;
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
Print("Bu bir yarışma hesabı");
break;
default:Print("Bu bir gerçek hesap!");
}
//--- StopOut seviyesi ayarlama modunu öğren
switch(stopOutMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
Print("StopOut seviyesi yüzde olarak belirlenmiş");
break;
default:Print("StopOut seviyesi parasal terimlerle belirlenmiş");
}
}
