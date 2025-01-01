void OnStart()

{

//--- montrons toute l'information accessible de la fonction AccountInfoInteger()

printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));

printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));

bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);

bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);

ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);



//--- informons de la possibilité d'exécuter les opérations commerciales

if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)

Print("Le commerce pour ce compte est permis");

else

Print("Le commerce pour ce compte est interdit!");



//--- éclaircissons - s'il est possible de faire du commerce sur ce compte par les experts

if(EATradeAllowed)

Print("Le commerce par les conseillers pour ce compte est permis");

else

Print("Le commerce par les conseillers pour ce compte est interdit!");



//--- découvrons le type de compte

switch(tradeMode)

{

case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):

Print("C'est un compte de démonstration");

break;

case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):

Print("C'est un compte de compétition");

break;

default:Print("C'est un compte réel!");

}



//--- déterminons la mode de la spécification du niveau StopOut

switch(stopOutMode)

{

case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):

Print("Le niveau StopOut est spécifiée en pourcentage");

break;

default:Print("Le niveau StopOut est spécifiée en moyens monétaires");

}

}