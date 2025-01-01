DocumentationSections
AccountInfoInteger

Rend la valeur de la propriété correspondante du compte.

long  AccountInfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  property_id      // identificateur de la propriété
   );

Paramètres

property_id

[in]  L'identificateur de la propriété. La valeur peut être une des valeurs ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER.

La valeur rendue

La valeur du type long.

Note

La propriété doit être un des types bool, int ou long.

Exemple:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- montrons toute l'information accessible de la fonction AccountInfoInteger()
   printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
   bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
   bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
 
//--- informons de la possibilité d'exécuter les opérations commerciales
   if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
      Print("Le commerce pour ce compte est permis");
   else
      Print("Le commerce pour ce compte est interdit!");
 
//---  éclaircissons - s'il est possible de faire du commerce sur ce compte par les experts
   if(EATradeAllowed)
      Print("Le commerce par les conseillers pour ce compte est permis");
   else
      Print("Le commerce par les conseillers pour ce compte est interdit!");
 
//--- découvrons le type de compte 
   switch(tradeMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
         Print("C'est un compte de démonstration");
         break;
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
         Print("C'est un compte de compétition");
         break;
      default:Print("C'est un compte réel!");
     }
 
//--- déterminons la mode de la spécification du niveau StopOut
   switch(stopOutMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
         Print("Le niveau StopOut est spécifiée en pourcentage");
         break;
      default:Print("Le niveau StopOut est spécifiée en moyens monétaires");
     }
  }

Voir aussi

Information sur le compte