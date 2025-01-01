voidOnStart()

{

//--- mostra tutte le informazioni disponibili ddella funzione AccountInfoInteger()

printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));

printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));

bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);

bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);

ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);



//--- Informa sulla possibilità di eseguire una operazione di trade

if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)

Print("Trading permesso per questo account");

else

Print("Trading proibito per questo account!");



//--- Rivela se è possibile fare trading su questo account, da Expert Advisors

if(EATradeAllowed)

Print("Trading da Expert Advisors, permesso su questo account");

else

Print("Trading da Expert Advisors, proibito su questo account!");



//--- Rivela il tipo di account

switch(tradeMode)

{

case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):

Print("Questo è un account demo");

break;

case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):

Print("Questo è un account di competizione");

break;

default:Print("Questo è un account reale!");

}



//--- Rivela il livello di modalità StopOut

switch(stopOutMode)

{

case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):

Print("Il livello di StopOut è specificato in percentuale");

break;

default:Print("Il livello di StopOut è specificato in termini monetari");

}

}