|
voidOnStart()
{
//--- mostra tutte le informazioni disponibili ddella funzione AccountInfoInteger()
printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
//--- Informa sulla possibilità di eseguire una operazione di trade
if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
Print("Trading permesso per questo account");
else
Print("Trading proibito per questo account!");
//--- Rivela se è possibile fare trading su questo account, da Expert Advisors
if(EATradeAllowed)
Print("Trading da Expert Advisors, permesso su questo account");
else
Print("Trading da Expert Advisors, proibito su questo account!");
//--- Rivela il tipo di account
switch(tradeMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
Print("Questo è un account demo");
break;
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
Print("Questo è un account di competizione");
break;
default:Print("Questo è un account reale!");
}
//--- Rivela il livello di modalità StopOut
switch(stopOutMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
Print("Il livello di StopOut è specificato in percentuale");
break;
default:Print("Il livello di StopOut è specificato in termini monetari");
}
}