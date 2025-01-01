DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoInformazioni accountAccountInfoInteger 

AccountInfoInteger

Restituisce il valore delle proprietà dell'account.

long  AccountInfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  property_id      // identificatore della proprietà
   );

Parametri

property_id

[in] Identificatore della proprietà. Il valore può essere uno dei valori di ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER.

Valore restituito

Valore di tipo long.

Nota

La proprietà deve essere uno dei tipi bool, int o long.

Esempio:

voidOnStart()
  {
//--- mostra tutte le informazioni disponibili ddella funzione AccountInfoInteger()
   printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
   bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
   bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
 
//--- Informa sulla possibilità di eseguire una operazione di trade
   if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
      Print("Trading permesso per questo account");
   else
      Print("Trading proibito per questo account!");
 
//--- Rivela se è possibile fare trading su questo account, da Expert Advisors
   if(EATradeAllowed)
      Print("Trading da Expert Advisors, permesso su questo account");
   else
      Print("Trading da Expert Advisors, proibito su questo account!");
 
//--- Rivela il tipo di account
   switch(tradeMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
         Print("Questo è un account demo");
         break;
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
         Print("Questo è un account di competizione");
         break;
      default:Print("Questo è un account reale!");
     }
 
//--- Rivela il livello di modalità StopOut
   switch(stopOutMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
         Print("Il livello di StopOut è specificato in percentuale");
         break;
      default:Print("Il livello di StopOut è specificato in termini monetari");
     }
  }

Vedi anche

Informazioni account