Daily Lot Statistics - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

Duy Van Nguy
Key Features

  • Daily Breakdown: View statistics for the last 7 days (customizable)
  • All-Time Summary: See total statistics across your entire trading history
  • Real-Time Updates: Automatically refreshes as you trade
  • Color-Coded Profits: Green for profitable days, red for losses
  • Clean Design: Modern flat UI with customizable colors
  • Number Formatting: Professional comma-separated number display
  • Comprehensive Metrics: Tracks total lots, order count, and net P/L (including swap and commission)



What It Shows

  • Date: Each trading day in YYYY.MM.DD format
  • Lots: Total volume traded per day
  • Orders: Number of closed orders per day
  • P/L ($): Net profit/loss including all fees and commissions
  • TOTAL: Cumulative statistics across all trading history

Installation

  1. Copy the file to your MQL5/Indicators folder
  2. Compile or restart MT5
  3. Drag the indicator onto any chart
  4. Customize colors and position in the indicator settings

Perfect For

  • Day traders tracking daily performance
  • Swing traders monitoring weekly activity
  • Anyone wanting a quick visual summary of their trading stats
  • Traders who want professional-looking on-chart statistics



