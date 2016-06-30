Kod TabanıBölümler
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Q2MA.mq5 (8.21 KB) görüntüle
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) görüntüle
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) görüntüle
\MQL5\Indicators\
Q2MA.mq5 (6.48 KB) görüntüle
Zip indir MetaEditor'dan kod nasıl indirilir?
MQL5 Freelance Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git

Exp_Q2MA is based on the change of color of the Q2MA indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. The EA features the ability to trade against a trend:

input bool       Invert=false;          //Trade against a trend

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Q2MA.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig.2. Charts of testing results

Fig.2. Charts of testing results

MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15618

