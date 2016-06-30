Kod TabanıBölümler
Uzman Danışmanlar

Exp_WPRSIsignal - MetaTrader 5 için Uzman Danışman

Nikolay Kositsin
Trading system based on WPRSIsignal indicator signals. A signal is generated at the close of a bar if a colored indicator arrow has appeared.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file WPRSIsignal.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15240

