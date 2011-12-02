Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
WPRSI signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 13399
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
gumgum
The indicator gives trading signals using colored arrows on a chart. The signals are based on the WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators.
In case the conditions for buying are fulfilled (when WPR >-20 and RSI > 50), lime up arrows are shown, in case the conditions for selling are fulfilled (WPR < -80 and RSI < 50) magenta down arrows appear.
Input parameters:
- WPRSIperiod - period for WPR and RSI;
- filterUP - depth of WPR > -20 crossing verification;
- filterDN - depth of WPR < -80 crossing verification.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 05.09.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/599
The indicator consisting of two moving averages (Lead and its EMA smoothing) on one chart from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".Laguerre Filter
The indicator consisting of two moving averages from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".
CNetMLP provides multilayer perceptron (MLP).EQUILIBRIUM-2011
Multicurrency "grider" with risk control (version for Automated Trading Championship 2011 and updated version).