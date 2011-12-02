CodeBaseSections
Indicators

WPRSI signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
13399
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
wprsisignal.mq5 (6.74 KB) view
Real author:

gumgum

The indicator gives trading signals using colored arrows on a chart. The signals are based on the WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators.

In case the conditions for buying are fulfilled (when WPR >-20 and RSI > 50), lime up arrows are shown, in case the conditions for selling are fulfilled (WPR < -80 and RSI < 50) magenta down arrows appear.

Input parameters:

  • WPRSIperiod - period for WPR and RSI;
  • filterUP - depth of WPR > -20 crossing verification;
  • filterDN - depth of WPR < -80 crossing verification.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 05.09.2009.

WPRSI signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/599

