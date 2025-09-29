- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 369
Profit Trades:
972 (71.00%)
Loss Trades:
397 (29.00%)
Best trade:
1 071.72 USD
Worst trade:
-498.34 USD
Gross Profit:
34 967.79 USD (126 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 771.01 USD (120 429 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (147.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 157.83 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
90.96%
Max deposit load:
21.63%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
232
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.83
Long Trades:
969 (70.78%)
Short Trades:
400 (29.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
10.37 USD
Average Profit:
35.98 USD
Average Loss:
-52.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 968.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 079.12 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
24.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.12 USD
Maximal:
2 079.12 USD (7.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.96% (2 079.12 USD)
By Equity:
42.68% (11 560.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|190
|GBPUSD
|164
|EURJPY
|143
|EURUSD
|138
|AUDUSD
|135
|GBPCAD
|125
|USDCAD
|118
|AUDCAD
|101
|USDJPY
|99
|NZDUSD
|91
|AUDNZD
|65
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURJPY
|1K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|GBPCAD
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|831
|NZDUSD
|775
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|594
|GBPCAD
|-3K
|USDCAD
|-441
|AUDCAD
|3.1K
|USDJPY
|-2.2K
|NZDUSD
|-3.2K
|AUDNZD
|4.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 071.72 USD
Worst trade: -498 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 968.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-05
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.02 × 160
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.06 × 471
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.20 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.21 × 745
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.27 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.37 × 825
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 107
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.41 × 143
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.44 × 1361
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.50 × 2
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.67 × 448
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.91 × 338
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
|0.93 × 352
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.95 × 21
|
Capital.com-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
|1.06 × 176
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.37 × 5129
|
Exness-Real16
|1.57 × 185
