Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fundamental Hunter Aggressive
Sara Sabaghi

Fundamental Hunter Aggressive

Sara Sabaghi
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 369
Profit Trades:
972 (71.00%)
Loss Trades:
397 (29.00%)
Best trade:
1 071.72 USD
Worst trade:
-498.34 USD
Gross Profit:
34 967.79 USD (126 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 771.01 USD (120 429 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (147.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 157.83 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
90.96%
Max deposit load:
21.63%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
232
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.83
Long Trades:
969 (70.78%)
Short Trades:
400 (29.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
10.37 USD
Average Profit:
35.98 USD
Average Loss:
-52.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 968.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 079.12 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
24.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.12 USD
Maximal:
2 079.12 USD (7.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.96% (2 079.12 USD)
By Equity:
42.68% (11 560.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 190
GBPUSD 164
EURJPY 143
EURUSD 138
AUDUSD 135
GBPCAD 125
USDCAD 118
AUDCAD 101
USDJPY 99
NZDUSD 91
AUDNZD 65
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 2.4K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURJPY 1K
EURUSD 1.6K
AUDUSD 1.3K
GBPCAD 1.3K
USDCAD 1.2K
AUDCAD 1.3K
USDJPY 831
NZDUSD 775
AUDNZD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 1.7K
GBPUSD 3.4K
EURJPY -1.6K
EURUSD 2.8K
AUDUSD 594
GBPCAD -3K
USDCAD -441
AUDCAD 3.1K
USDJPY -2.2K
NZDUSD -3.2K
AUDNZD 4.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 071.72 USD
Worst trade: -498 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 968.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
LiteFinanceVC-Live-05
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.02 × 160
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.06 × 471
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.20 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.21 × 745
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.27 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.37 × 825
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 107
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.41 × 143
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.44 × 1361
OctaFX-Real7
0.50 × 2
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.67 × 448
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.91 × 338
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
0.93 × 352
FXCM-CADReal01
0.95 × 21
Capital.com-Real
1.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
1.06 × 176
Axi-US02-Live
1.37 × 5129
Exness-Real16
1.57 × 185
26 more...
✅ Powered by Fundamental Hunter EA

⚠️ default setting.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82722


🔰 Recommended balance is more than 20K and if you have lower balance, use micro/nano/cent account instead.

📌 Recommended Brokers : LiteFinance GrandCapital

No reviews
2025.12.08 02:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 00:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 11:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 11:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
