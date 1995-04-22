Ultimate Day Trading System MT5

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  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    Я профессиональный трейдер и разработчик торговых роботов (Expert Advisor), специализирующийся на создании высокопроизводительных, ориентированных на риск систем для MetaTrader 5. Моё преимущество сформировано реальным рыночным опытом — через просадки, совершенствование стратегий и выработку
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  • Версия: 21.2
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Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1

Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe.

The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies, an intelligent native AI agent, and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on single-strategy logic or rigid parameter sets, this system features a groundbreaking native intelligence core that continuously analyzes multiple market factors in real-time to dynamically select, activate, and optimize the most effective strategy combinations for current market conditions.

Core Technology: The Intelligent Native Agent

At the heart of the Ultimate Day Trading System lies our proprietary Native Agent Architecture, a sophisticated decision-making engine coded directly into the EA that functions as your personal trading intelligence operative. This is not basic algorithmic trading. It is adaptive machine-informed strategy management that operates continuously while markets are open.

The Native Agent continuously monitors and processes six critical market dimensions:

Trend Regime Detection – The agent identifies trending versus ranging markets across multiple timeframes by analyzing moving average alignments, ADX readings, and price structure characteristics. This ensures breakout strategies activate only when genuine trends exist, while mean-reversion algorithms engage during consolidation phases.

Volatility Analysis – By measuring Average True Range expansion and contraction cycles alongside standard deviation metrics from recent price action, the agent adjusts strategy aggression levels automatically. High volatility triggers tighter stop-loss protocols and reduced position sizing, while controlled volatility environments permit more aggressive target pursuit.

Session Optimization – The system recognizes Asian, London, and New York session characteristics individually. Each session carries distinct liquidity profiles, average range expectations, and behavioral patterns. The native agent tailors strategy selection and parameter sensitivity to match the current session's historical tendencies.

Correlation Monitoring – To prevent over-exposure to similar directional risk, the agent tracks inter-pair correlations in real-time. When multiple strategy signals align in identical directions, the agent modulates total exposure rather than compounding hidden correlation risk that appears diversified but behaves as a single concentrated bet.

Liquidity Assessment – Around major economic events, market liquidity can evaporate or spike unpredictably. The agent monitors spread behavior, tick frequency, and order book depth indicators to optimize entry and exit timing, avoiding execution during dangerous liquidity vacuums while capitalizing on high-liquidity windows for precision fills.

Drawdown Protection – Perhaps most critically, the agent implements dynamic drawdown defense mechanisms. When adverse conditions persist beyond normal thresholds, the system progressively reduces exposure, widens confirmation requirements, and can temporarily suspend new position opening until market structure normalizes. This protects capital during black-swan events and prolonged unfavorable regimes.

265 Integrated Trading Strategies

The Ultimate Day Trading System does not offer one or two approaches. It houses 265 distinct, battle-tested trading strategies, each designed for specific market scenarios. This comprehensive arsenal ensures the system maintains effectiveness across diverse market conditions without requiring manual intervention or optimization changes.

Trend-Following Strategies (78 Variants) – These algorithms excel when EURUSD establishes sustained directional movement. Moving average crossovers of varying periods, channel breakout detections with adaptive thresholds, momentum surge recognitions using rate-of-change analysis, and trend-continuation patterns following pullback completions all fall within this category. Each variant responds differently to trend strength and maturity, allowing the agent to select optimal sensitivity for current conditions.

Mean-Reversion Strategies (52 Variants) – Markets spend significant time ranging rather than trending. During these phases, mean-reversion algorithms become primary drivers. Bollinger Band bounce entries at extreme bands, RSI divergence reversals from overbought or oversold territories, support and resistance level reactions confirmed by price rejection patterns, and statistical edge plays based on historical return distributions provide consistent opportunities when directional conviction remains absent.

Breakout Strategies (45 Variants) – Volatility expansion creates some of the most profitable trading opportunities. Session open breakouts capturing initial momentum, volatility contraction breakout setups preceding expansion events, chart pattern breakouts from triangles, rectangles, and wedges with volume-profile confirmation, and news-driven breakouts with smart slippage filters constitute this powerful category. The agent selects breakout variants matching anticipated catalyst type and magnitude.

Scalping Strategies (35 Variants) – Quick Capture Algorithm integration shines within scalping methodology. These strategies identify micro-inefficiencies invisible to standard indicators, executing rapid entry-exit cycles with ultra-tight stops. Tick-level pattern recognition, spread-edge exploitation during liquidity injections, micro-trend surfing on sub-H1 structures, and statistical arbitrage between correlated instruments on brief divergences generate frequent small wins that compound significantly over time.

News-Adaptive Strategies (30 Variants) – Economic releases create predictable volatility patterns when approached systematically. Pre-event positioning based on consensus deviation probabilities, post-news fade trades capturing overreactions, straddle-style breakout captures around high-impact announcements, and sentiment-shift continuations following policy decisions enable profitable participation during information-discovery periods that destroy less sophisticated systems.

Hybrid Composite Strategies (25 Variants) – The most sophisticated layer combines signals from multiple categories requiring confluence before activation. Multi-timeframe alignment confirmations, indicator-cluster agreements demanding three or more independent signals, volatility-regime-filtered trend entries, and event-contextualized technical setups represent the highest-conviction tier reserved for situations where probability skews substantially in your favor.

The genuine innovation lies not in possessing 265 strategies, but in having an intelligent agent that knows precisely which ones to deploy, at what intensity, and under what specific market conditions. This transforms a mere collection of algorithms into a coordinated, adaptive trading intelligence.

Quick Capture Algorithm: Increased Frequency Without Increased Drawdown

One of the most innovative features distinguishing the Ultimate Day Trading System is our exclusive Quick Capture Algorithm, proprietary technology engineered to increase trading frequency without proportional drawdown increase. Traditional Expert Advisors face a difficult mathematical tradeoff: more trades typically mean more risk exposure and deeper drawdowns due to compounded variance and inevitable losing streaks affecting larger sample sizes.

Our Quick Capture Algorithm resolves this paradox through five integrated mechanisms working in concert:

High-Probability Micro-Opportunity Detection – The algorithm identifies short-term price inefficiencies that remain invisible to standard indicators operating on conventional timeframes. By analyzing tick-level microstructure, order flow imbalances, and momentary liquidity disparities, it discovers entry points where expected value remains positive despite minimal price movement potential. These micro-opportunities occur frequently throughout each trading session, dramatically expanding trade count.

Ultra-Tight Stop Management – Rather than applying fixed pip-based stop losses, the Quick Capture Algorithm implements dynamic stops that adapt continuously to real-time market noise levels measured against recent volatility baselines. During quiet periods, stops tighten proportionally; during volatile expansions, they widen just enough to avoid premature exits while maintaining favorable risk-reward ratios. This precision reduces average loss size per trade even as trade frequency increases.

Partial Profit Optimization – The algorithm secures gains incrementally through structured partial-close protocols. As positions move favorably, portions close at predetermined profit targets, locking in gains while allowing remaining exposure to capture extended moves. This banked-profit approach means winning trades contribute to equity protection earlier and more reliably than full-position exit strategies.

Rapid Cycle Execution – Quick Capture trades operate on compressed timeframes within the H1 context. Entry-to-exit cycles complete within minutes to tens of minutes rather than hours, freeing margin for subsequent opportunities. This velocity enables dozens of potential trades daily where traditional systems might execute only a handful, multiplying compounding effects without extending total market exposure duration.

Correlation-Avoidance Logic – Despite increased trade frequency, the algorithm prevents over-exposure to similar setups through internal correlation tracking. When multiple Quick Capture signals derive from related market microstructures, the system selectively executes only the highest-conviction instances, maintaining diversification benefits even at high operational tempo.

The result is significantly higher trade frequency with controlled, predictable drawdown profiles, providing more opportunities to compound gains while maintaining professional-grade risk parameters that protect long-term account health.

The Canvas Dashboard: Professional Interface Design

Trading software need not resemble legacy spreadsheet applications. The Ultimate Day Trading System features a premium Canvas Dashboard that transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a command center combining aesthetic excellence with functional depth.

Visual Design Philosophy – The dashboard employs modern glassmorphism design principles with semi-transparent panels, subtle blur effects, and carefully chosen color palettes that reduce eye strain during extended monitoring sessions. Customizable themes allow personalization while maintaining professional appearance suitable for screenshot sharing or presentation contexts.

Real-Time Performance Metrics – At a glance, view current floating profit/loss, daily session performance, weekly and monthly cumulative returns, active position count, and margin utilization percentage. These metrics update continuously without requiring manual refresh or navigation between terminal windows.

Interactive Control Buttons – Override capabilities exist for traders who prefer maintaining final authority. One-click buttons enable or disable specific strategy categories, pause all new entries while maintaining existing position management, force-close all positions during emergency situations, or adjust overall aggression multipliers up or down based on discretionary market assessment.

Live P&L Tracking with Equity Visualization – A compact equity curve chart embedded within the dashboard displays performance trajectory over selectable time horizons. Drawdown depth markers highlight worst-case experienced levels, providing immediate psychological reference for risk tolerance comparison against actual historical outcomes.

Strategy Activity Heatmap – Visual representation shows which of the 265 strategies currently maintain active status, which recently executed trades, and which remain dormant awaiting appropriate conditions. Color coding indicates strategy health, recent win/loss performance, and agent confidence level in each algorithm's current applicability.

Smart Notification Panel – Important events surface through an organized notification stream rather than intrusive pop-ups. Trade executions, significant drawdown threshold breaches, agent mode changes, upcoming high-impact economic events, and system status updates appear chronologically with severity indicators and timestamp references.

Risk Exposure Meters – Current portfolio risk quantifies across multiple dimensions: total notional exposure as percentage of balance, correlation-weighted effective exposure accounting for overlapping directional bets, time-decay risk for positions approaching rollover or weekend holding costs, and event risk exposure summarizing vulnerability to imminent calendar catalysts.

The dashboard delivers information density without cognitive overload, presenting complete situational awareness through intuitive visual hierarchy that prioritizes critical data while keeping secondary details accessible on demand.

Why EURUSD H1 Represents the Optimal Trading Configuration For This System Style

We specifically engineered the Ultimate Day Trading System for EURUSD on the 1-hour timeframe because this combination represents the mathematically optimal balance between trading opportunity availability and signal quality reliability. Every aspect of the system's architecture assumes these parameters as foundational constants.

Liquidity Advantages – EURUSD consistently ranks as the most liquid currency pair globally, with daily turnover exceeding all other pairs by substantial margins. This liquidity manifests as tight bid-ask spreads reducing transaction costs, deep order books enabling sizable positions without significant slippage, and continuous two-sided markets ensuring exit availability whenever the agent decides to close positions. Less liquid pairs cannot guarantee these conditions, potentially undermining strategy execution quality.

Volatility Sweet Spot – The Euro-Dollar pair exhibits sufficient average true range movement to generate meaningful profit opportunities per trade, yet avoids extreme volatility spikes that characterize exotic or commodity-linked currencies. Predictable volatility permits reliable stop placement and target projection, whereas erratic volatility ranges render risk management calculations unreliable regardless of analytical sophistication.

Noise Filtration Benefits – The H1 timeframe filters out lower-timeframe chaos that plagues scalping systems. Tick noise, spread manipulation, and random walk fluctuations largely cancel out over 60-minute candle formations, leaving clearer signal components for strategy analysis. Higher timeframes like H4 or Daily sacrifice too many trading opportunities for the average retail trader seeking regular engagement and faster equity growth trajectories.

Signal Quality Enhancement – Technical indicators produce cleaner readings on H1 charts compared to shorter intervals. Moving averages smooth effectively without excessive lag, oscillators reach meaningful extremes rather than whipsawing constantly, and pattern formations complete with higher reliability rates. Strategy backtesting results transfer more faithfully from historical H1 data to live execution because signal generation mechanics operate on stable foundations.

Session Coverage Optimization – The 1-hour timeframe captures meaningful price movements across all major trading sessions. Asian session ranges establish levels that London sessions frequently test or break. New York openings react to overnight developments creating fresh opportunities. Each session generates multiple H1 candles containing tradable information, maximizing daily opportunity count without requiring 24-hour manual supervision.

Data Availability Depth – Decades of high-quality historical tick and M1 data exist for EURUSD, enabling robust H1 reconstruction for comprehensive backtesting, walk-forward validation, and strategy optimization exercises. This empirical foundation supports confidence that observed performance characteristics reflect genuine edge rather than curve-fitted anomalies possible on data-scarce alternatives.

This system was not developed as a generic Expert Advisor subsequently adapted for EURUSD compatibility. It was conceived, architected, tested, and refined exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading from inception.

Comprehensive Feature Summary

Feature Category Specification
Platform Compatibility MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Target Instrument EURUSD (Exclusively Optimized)
Primary Timeframe H1 (1-Hour Chart)
Total Strategy Count 265 Integrated Algorithms
Core Decision Engine Intelligent Native Agent Architecture
Proprietary Technology Quick Capture Algorithm
User Interface Interactive Canvas Dashboard
Risk Management Multi-Layer Dynamic Protection
Installation Format Standard MT5 Expert Advisor (.ex5)
Market Factor Analysis 6-Dimensional Real-Time Processing
Session Adaptation Asian, London, New York Optimization
Drawdown Control Dynamic Progressive Reduction Protocol

Ideal User Profile

The Ultimate Day Trading System serves distinct trader categories with particular effectiveness:

Day Traders seeking automated EURUSD H1 execution will find the system's session-aware architecture and rapid cycle capabilities aligned with intraday objectives. The agent manages active trading throughout market hours without requiring screen presence, yet provides dashboard visibility whenever review becomes desirable.

Algorithmic Trading Enthusiasts pursuing professional-grade tools gain access to multi-strategy architecture previously available only to institutional quantitative firms. The 265-strategy framework with intelligent selection demonstrates state-of-the-art automated trading concepts in accessible form.

Part-Time Traders needing reliable hands-free operation benefit from the system's autonomous nature. Employment, family, and other commitments no longer conflict with trading goals because the native agent maintains vigilance during market hours regardless of user availability.

Quantitative Analysts interested in multi-strategy systems can observe how intelligent agents coordinate heterogeneous algorithm portfolios. The transparent dashboard reveals strategy selection rationale, providing educational insight into advanced portfolio construction techniques.

Global Traders covering London and New York sessions from various time zones appreciate continuous operation across major liquidity windows. The system captures opportunities whether the user sleeps during Asian hours, works during London, or observes during New York afternoons.

Risk-Conscious Investors prioritizing capital preservation find comfort in layered drawdown protections, correlation avoidance logic, and dynamic position sizing. The system pursues returns aggressively when conditions warrant but retreats defensively when uncertainty elevates.

Experience the Difference

The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 transcends conventional Expert Advisor categorization. It is not merely automation. It is not simply a collection of indicators generating signals. It is a complete trading intelligence platform built for serious traders who demand more from their automated solutions.

With 265 strategies spanning every credible market approach, an AI-powered native agent making real-time tactical decisions, and the revolutionary Quick Capture Algorithm maximizing opportunity frequency without sacrificing risk control, you finally experience what intelligent automated trading truly offers.

Stop accepting single-strategy Expert Advisors that perform adequately during favorable conditions but deteriorate when markets shift. Stop tolerating beautiful backtests that crumble during forward execution. Stop compromising between trade frequency and drawdown safety.

The Ultimate Day Trading System delivers comprehensive capability without requiring you to choose between competing priorities. It adapts so you do not have to constantly intervene. It diversifies so you do not bear concentrated strategy risk. It protects so you do not fear account-threatening drawdowns.

Experience the Ultimate Day Trading System for yourself today.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

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Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Эксперты
GoldPro (MT5) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровождение
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Solaris Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Solaris Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Он работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! Почему выбрать Solaris Imperium MT5 Алгоритмы анализа: автоматизация торговли на основе встроенных моделей анализа рынка. Адаптивность:
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT WITH 2.5 YEARS OLD STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXB
HD Punkhazard MT5
Jiradech Suchada
Эксперты
Punkhazard – USDJPY  Интеллектуальный точный FX-скальпер Точность важнее агрессии. ️ Низкая просадка. Неумолимая стабильность. Punkhazard — это сверхстабильный торговый советник Forex с низкой просадкой, разработанный для высокоточного скальпинга и стабильной доходности на основных валютных парах. Созданный на основе анализа реального поведения рынка и усовершенствованный надежной логикой управления капиталом, Punkhazard обеспечивает плавную кривую капитала , строгий контроль риска и
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Эксперты
Советник находит расхождения в двух коррелирующих валютных парах и торгует в сторону их обратного схождения. Рабочий таймфрейм: M30 Входные параметры MagicNumber - идентификационный номер на советника; OrdersComment - комментарий к ордеру, при пустом значении автоматический; Lots - размер лота; DepoPer001Lot - автоматический расчет лота (указывается баланс на единицу 0.01 лота) (при 0 используется значение лота из параметра Lots); TimeFrame - рабочий период; Symbol #2 - коррелирующая валюта; Sy
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
Эксперты
Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Эксперты
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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