Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA

  • Эксперты
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    Я профессиональный трейдер и разработчик торговых роботов (Expert Advisor), специализирующийся на создании высокопроизводительных, ориентированных на риск систем для MetaTrader 5. Моё преимущество сформировано реальным рыночным опытом — через просадки, совершенствование стратегий и выработку
    20 продуктов 5 комментариев
  • Версия: 2.9
  • Активации: 20

Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups.

Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the EURUSD H1 chart.

The result is a streamlined trading experience with a modern interface and minimal complexity. The setup is intentionally simple, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than cluttered inputs, while the engine handles the deeper analysis behind the scenes.

Multi Model Portfolio Engine is designed for traders who value adaptability, clarity, and a professional workflow. It brings together the strengths of multiple models inside one cohesive system, helping to transform raw market behavior into a focused automated trading process.

Whether you are building a long-term automated portfolio or looking for a refined EURUSD H1 solution, Multi Model Portfolio Engine offers a clean, intelligent, and modern framework for systematic trading.

Рекомендуем также
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Эксперты
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Neuron Bots Gold D1 Premium
Vinicius Machado
Эксперты
GOLD D1 – Estratégia Candle 80% com Pirâmide Inteligente e Trailing Dinâmico (MT5) O   GOLD D1   é um Expert Advisor avançado desenvolvido para operar principalmente o XAUUSD (Ouro) com base em análise de força do candle diário, confirmação de momentum e gestão inteligente de posições. Trata-se de um robô robusto, focado em capturar movimentos fortes do mercado enquanto controla o risco através de uma estrutura adaptativa de pirâmide e trailing stop. Estratégia Principal – Candle 80% O robô
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
Nano Machine GPT Version 2 (Generation 2) – Persistent Pullback Intelligence Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю на форекс. Nano Machine GPT Version 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. Большинство ИИ-инструментов отвечают один раз и забывают всё. Nano Machine GPT Version 2 не забывает. Он помнит каждый проанализированный откатный сетап, каждый совершённый вход, каждый от
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Эксперты
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Btc Shudoken
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
BTC/USD M1 Expert Advisor Version: 1.2 | Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Overview BTC SHUDOKEN is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading BTC/USD on the M1 timeframe. It combines Price Action analysis with a multi-layered confirmation system based on four advanced technical indicators. Its intelligent voting architecture filters out low-quality signals and only executes trades when the minimum required consensus is reached among the active filters. Signals System
ST Matrix
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
ST MATRIX — Institutional Symmetrical Triangle EA MetaTrader 5 | Netting & Hedging | All Brokers | Version 1.01 WHAT IS ST MATRIX? ST Matrix is a professional Expert Advisor built around the Symmetrical Triangle — one of the most reliable compression breakout patterns in technical analysis. The EA enforces a strict 5-point structure (H1 → L2 → H3 → L4 → breakout), applies institutional-grade filters before every entry, and manages trades
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Эксперты
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Nexus Petroleum
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
NEXUS PETROLEUM PRO AI – OIL EA ( PROP FIRMS RUSHER ) Institutional Grid Trading System for XTIUSD (Oil) with Profit Securing Engine OVERVIEW NexusPetroleum PRO AI   is a next-generation institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for   XTIUSD (WTI Crude Oil)   trading. Built with advanced   smart grid technology ,   multi-timeframe confirmation , and a sophisticated   profit-securing engine (v3.04) , this EA combines the power of trend-following entries with adaptive grid scalin
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
Эксперты
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Late Lock Gold
Van Chung Nguyen
Эксперты
Launch pricing Free Demo: Available for testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. 1-month rental: USD 49. 3-month rental: USD 129. Lifetime license — introductory price: USD 499. The planned regular lifetime price is USD 1099 after the introductory launch period. Existing buyers retain their purchased license and receive future product updates through MQL5 Market. Important: The free demo can only be used in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. A rental or lifetime license is required for use on
Adaptive Quantum EA
Yge Simon Pars
Эксперты
ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning  Launch offer: the first 10 licenses are available at –80% ($90). Adaptive Quantum EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.  It uses dynamic indicator weighting based on the performance of the last 50 closed trades and combines trend-following, momentum and strict risk management. Key characteristics: • Adaptive learning system that adjusts Fast EMA, Slow EMA and RSI weights automatically •
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
The king Hedging Forex 2R Mt5
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. The King Hedging Forex 2R Upward or Downward Profit Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage
Inferno Storm AI V227DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI V227DT  PRO  Hybrid (MT5) (Deep Think) [Subtitle: Deep Think Logic | XML Confidence Filter | Multi-LLM Quant Engine] Introduction: The Era of "Blind" Algorithms is Over Welcome to the absolute cutting edge of algorithmic trading.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.27DT   is not a standard Expert Advisor—it is a cognitive   Quantitative Intelligence Engine . Traditional bots blindly execute rigid historical rules, making
GoldPilot XAU Cent
Arian Bucarciuc
Эксперты
GoldPilot XAU is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for the automated trading of XAUUSD, being perfect for small cent accounts. It employs a strategy based on Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, featuring automated order management, an intelligent grid reset, and profit protection. The EA is optimized for 24/7 operation and allows for the configuration of risk parameters and strategy settings directly. 
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Эксперты
В ней собраны результаты более чем десятилетнего опыта торговли!   Во - первых, автоматическая торговля очень сложна для достижения трендовой торговли, как если бы сначала был индикатор или цена, конечно, сначала цена, а затем индикатор, поэтому мы ссылаемся на любой индикатор с запаздыванием.  Martingel Trading - очень известный метод торговли, но этот метод может привести к тому, что окончательный счет лопнет до нуля, а потрясение - это как рыба, чтобы в полной мере использовать коэффициент и
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
Gold Pro Breakout
Dwayne Lawrence
Эксперты
РУССКИЙ GOLD BREAKOUT PRO Профессиональная торговая система для золота на MetaTrader 5 Обзор Gold Breakout Pro — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная специально для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Советник определяет ключевые уровни пробоя, ожидает подтверждения отката и исполняет сделки с точным управлением рисками. Ключевые особенности: Мультитаймфреймовый анализ (тренд H4, пробой H1, вход M15) Подтверждение отката перед входом Динамический расчет объема позиции на осно
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Эксперты
Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
AdaptiveSystem
Alexandr Likhachev
Эксперты
Основной принцип работы Бот использует многоуровневую фильтрацию входа: анализ волатильности через ATR определение инерции движения (momentum continuation) фильтрация ложных пробоев вход только в фазах “рыночного ускорения” В результате бот избегает флэта и шумовых участков рынка  Ключевые возможности  Адаптивная логика (Core Feature) автоматическая подстройка под текущую волатильность рынка изменение параметров SL/TP в реальном времени адаптация к разным рыночным режимам (low / mid / high vola
Gold Trend Expert
Daniel Ivan Gutierrez Montiel
Эксперты
Gold Trend Expert — The EA That Trades Gold While You Live Your Life How many gold opportunities do you miss because you're not watching the charts? Gold Trend Expert trades for you — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — on the gold market (XAUUSD), with zero emotions and zero interruptions. Why Gold Trend Expert? Fully automated — set it up once and let it work Built-in risk management — every trade has an automatic Stop Loss No martingale, no grid — fixed lot, no high-risk compounding strateg
EurUsd Master Robot MT5
Lars Victor Drott
Эксперты
Представляем EUR/USD Master Robot: Стабильность и Последовательность в Форекс-Трейдинге Устали от непредсказуемости? Мечтаете о торговой стратегии, на которую можно по-настоящему положиться? Встречайте EUR/USD Master Robot — вашего нового партнера для безопасной и стабильной торговли на валютном рынке. Этот передовой торговый робот разработан с бескомпромиссной философией: стабильность превыше всего . С EUR/USD Master Robot вы получаете: Доказанную Стабильность: Робот тщательно разработан для то
Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
Edwin Santosa
Эксперты
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Эксперты
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Другие продукты этого автора
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Prop Hunt Portfolio для NZDUSD H1 Prop Hunt Portfolio — это профессиональный советник MetaTrader 5 для торговли NZDUSD на таймфрейме H1, работающий на универсальном портфельном фреймворке Expert Advisor HQ. Он предназначен для структурированной автоматической торговли на NZDUSD H1 с наглядной визуализацией на графике: точки входа, выхода, защитные уровни и текущая производительность, что позволяет в реальном времени отслеживать работу советника. Обзор Prop Hunt Portfolio сочетает портфельную стр
Big Dog MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Big Dog MT5 – XAUUSD M5 Precision Scalper Big Dog MT5       Это высокопроизводительный советник, разработанный специально для       XAUUSD на таймфрейме M5   . Разработанная с использованием точной логики входа и передового многомерного анализа, эта система ориентирована на использование высоковероятных возможностей скальпинга с эффективным выходом на рынок и контролируемым поведением при просадке. Основная стратегия Big Dog MT5 использует собственную аналитическую систему, которая оценивает дви
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
Volatix AI для XAUUSD на первое полугодие Volatix AI       Это система, специально разработанная для торговли золотом.       График XAUUSD на 1-м полугодии   . Теперь этот продукт EA снова продаётся по премиальной цене. Текущая цена входа составляет       100 долларов   . для       Цена будет повышаться   за каждые 10 проданных единиц   .       100 долларов   . этот       Последние 10 экземпляров этого издания будут проданы по цене 1000 долларов каждый   . Впоследствии Volatix AI будет передана
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
4.2 (5)
Эксперты
Saltwater Silver – Покупка серебра с помощью торгового советника MT5 XAGUSD H1 Серебро морской воды       Это изделие изготовлено с высокой точностью.       Торговый советник Silver Trading EA MT5 (XAGUSD)       Разработано специально для трейдеров, которым необходимо структурированное, профессиональное автоматизированное решение для торговли серебром.       MetaTrader 5   был разработан специально для…       Для этой автоматизированной торговой системы используется   таймфрейм XAGUSD H1   , ко
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Советник SuperTrend AI Clustering для MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering — это адаптивный трендовый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для автоматической подстройки под изменяющиеся рыночные условия. Вместо использования одного фиксированного множителя SuperTrend, советник одновременно анализирует несколько значений факторов, оценивает их недавнюю эффективность, применяет кластеризацию K-Means и выбирает группу факторов, которая показывает наилучшие результаты. Это создает динамическую
Atomic Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Эксперты
Atomic Gold MT5 – Торговая пара Gold EA для MT5 с инвестиционным счетом $500 Atomic Gold MT5       Это профессиональная организационная структура.       Золотой счет EA MT5 с депозитом в 500 долларов.       Трейдеры, желающие вести дисциплинированную автоматизированную торговлю, контролировать риски и применять более структурированный подход к торговле.       Торгуйте XAUUSD на MetaTrader 5.   Используется многостратегическая модель.       Система   MT5 Gold Expert Advisor   разработана для оце
Golden Taipan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3.38 (16)
Эксперты
Golden Taipan FX – Торговый робот для торговли золотом без использования сетки (Non-Grid Gold Trading Robot) для MT5, совместимый с графиком XAUUSD H1. Golden Taipan FX       Это изделие изготовлено с высокой точностью.       Торговый робот для торговли золотом без использования сетки (MT5)       Разработано специально для трейдеров, которые хотят получить структурированную автоматизацию, строгое исполнение ордеров и контролируемый уровень риска.       Рынок XAUUSD на MetaTrader 5.   Разработан
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hamunaptra Portfolio для GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio — это профессиональный эксперт-советник MetaTrader 5 для GBPUSD на таймфрейме H1, работающий на универсальном портфельном фреймворке Expert Advisor HQ. Он разработан для структурированной автоматической торговли на GBPUSD H1 и обеспечивает наглядную индикацию на графике точек входа и выхода, уровней защиты и текущих результатов, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени видеть, как работает советник. Обзор Hamunaptra Portfolio сочетает портфельную
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Портфель Gold Gator для XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio — это профессиональный советник MetaTrader 5 для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M15, работающий на универсальной портфельной платформе Expert Advisor HQ. Он предназначен для структурированной автоматической торговли XAUUSD на M15 с наглядной визуализацией входов, выходов, защитных механизмов и текущей производительности прямо на графике, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени наблюдать, как работает советник во время внутридневных сессий по золоту. Обзор
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Эксперты
Yellowstone FX – самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом, платформа MT5, график XAUUSD на 1-е полугодие. Спецэффекты в Йеллоустоне       Он имеет точную конструкцию.       Самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом MT5       Это решение разработано для трейдеров, которые отдают приоритет защите капитала, дисциплинированному исполнению сделок и управляемому уровню риска.       Рынок XAUUSD   . Создан специально для...       MetaTrader 5       Оптимизация проводилась по следующим направления
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Представляем       RF Oracle FX   — это индикатор машинного обучения, который помогает вам более четко понимать рынок. Он построен на основе ансамбля случайных лесов, полностью написан с нуля на языке MQL5 и предоставляет прогнозные сигналы вероятности бычьего и медвежьего тренда с чистым, современным визуальным интерфейсом в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. Это не очередной стрелочный индикатор с фиксированным правилом. Это самообучающийся механизм прогнозирования, который учится на основе последн
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Структурная объемная аналитика для MetaTrader 5 Стартовая цена: $99.99 — цена повышается с каждой проданной копией. Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низкую цену, которая когда-либо будет доступна для этого индикатора. Большинство трейдеров смотрят на цену. Профессионалы читают где реально происходили сделки. Meridian Order Flow Profiler переносит настоящий институциональный анализ ордер-флоу в MetaTrader 5 — автоматически определяя объем, сформировавший каждое стр
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв